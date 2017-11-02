Best Western to Expand SureStay Brand to Australia and New Zealand

|
Best Western Australasia is looking to expand
its new SureStay ‘white label’ economy hotel brand to Australia
and New Zealand.
Head of Commercial Steve Richards says
discussions are under way with a number of hotels and anticipates
the first property will go live in early 2018 with others to
follow.
“We estimate there are 2000 economy hotels
across Australia and New Zealand and that 80% of them are
unbranded independents,” said Richards. “These are the hoteliers
who will benefit most by joining SureStay – it’s a new brand with
great values that we think has enormous potential for increasing
visibility, credibility and bookings for independent economy
hotels.”
He said to carry the ‘SureStay Hotel by Best
Western’ brand hotels must be rated minimum 3.5 stars on
TripAdvisor, offer guests good quality facilities and service, a
continental breakfast and free Wi-Fi.
SureStay branded hotels
will have marketing support, access to Best Western’s preferred
travel agent and corporate agreements, scale, and global
distribution through numerous channels including Global Distribution Systems
and Best Western’s website.
“We are also targeting the corporate market with
SureStay, giving guests the opportunity to earn or redeem Best
Western Rewards points, which is a real point of difference in the
economy sector,” Richards said.
Launched last year, SureStay now has 33
properties in the United States, Sweden and Thailand with another
44 in the pipeline.
There are three brand tiers - SureStay Hotel by
Best Western, SureStay Plus Hotel by Best Western and SureStay
Collection by Best Western.
At the beginning, only the
entry-level SureStay Hotel by Best Western brand will open in Australia and New
Zealand.
“We wanted to avoid any kind of confusion with
our core brands, Best Western and Best Western Plus, where
uniformly higher standards of facilities and service are
required,” Richards said.
