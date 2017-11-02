Singapore Airlines Unveils New Airbus A380 Cabins

[HD video below] Singapore Airlines has unveiled its
highly-anticipated new cabin products which will be fitted to its
Airbus A380 fleet starting from next month, following an extensive
four-year development programme.
Riding on the theme of “Space made personal,
experience the difference”, the new cabin offerings provide more
space and privacy in all classes, featuring intimate and bespoke
elements designed especially for the Singapore Airlines customer.
The new cabin products will enter service next
month on the first of five new A380 aircraft entering the fleet.
Retrofit work will start in late 2018 on the 14 existing A380s
that will be fitted with the new products, with all targeted for
completion in 2020.
The new Singapore Airlines A380 will be
configured with 471 seats in four classes, featuring six Singapore
Airlines Suites and 78 Business Class seats on the upper deck, as
well as 44 Premium Economy Class seats and 343 Economy Class seats
on the main deck.
The research, design, development and
installation of the new products on 19 Singapore Airlines A380s
represents an investment of about US$850 million.
Singapore Airlines’ A380s currently serve
Auckland, Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Melbourne,
Mumbai, New Delhi, New York, Paris, Shanghai, Sydney, and Zurich.
Singapore Airlines Suites
The A380 will feature six Suites in the front
cabin of the upper deck.
Each Suite is furnished with a separate full-flat bed
with adjustable recline and plush leather chair, enabling
customers to lounge comfortably in the chair or rest in bed
without the need to convert the bed from a sitting position.
For
couples travelling together, the beds in the first two Suites of
each aisle can be converted to form a double bed. When not in use,
the bed can be stowed completely, creating even more personal
space within each Suite.
Each seat is upholstered by world-renowned
Poltrona Frau in fine leather, and is fully adjustable using an
electronic control side panel which can accommodate a variety of
sitting and lounging positions. The swivel capability of the chair
(between 135 and 270 degrees) with recline up to 45 degrees
provides added flexibility for dining and relaxation.
Each Suite also has a 32-inch full HD monitor
that can swivel for the different viewing angles in seat and bed
modes, a full-sized personal wardrobe, customised handbag stowage
compartment, amenity box lined with soft leather, specially
designed carpet and a feature wall with mood lighting.
The exclusivity of the Suites cabin is further
accentuated by its two stylishly furnished lavatories, one of
which has a sit-down vanity counter.
The new Suites were designed by Pierrejean
Design Studio and manufactured by Zodiac Seats UK.
Business Class
Designed by JPA Design of the UK and
manufactured for Singapore Airlines by JAMCO Corporation of Japan,
the interior of the Business Class cabin features a selection of
leather and fabrics, in addition to lightweight carbon composite
materials.
Measuring 25 inches in width, the Business Class
seat, which has two side wings for better back support, reclines
directly into a full-flat bed (78 inches).
Customers may also stretch out fully in a
‘sun-deck’ position to watch movies on the 18-inch high definition
touch-screen monitor. The Business Class seat is upholstered by
Poltrona Frau as well.
A larger back shell on every seat creates a
cocoon-like feel for more privacy while the centre divider can be
fully lowered to form double beds.
An unique feature of the new Business Class seat
is that it has a carbon fibre composite shell structure, as
compared to conventional aircraft seats which use metal as the
primary support structure. This thinner base structure allows for
better optimisation of the seat and creates more under-seat
stowage space to accommodate a full-sized cabin bag and laptop bag
or handbag.
Seats in the Business Class cabin are arranged
in a forward-facing, four-abreast (1-2-1) configuration that
offers all customers direct access to the aisle.
Other features include a business panel
equipped with USB ports and in-seat power, reading lights with
adjustable brightness level, mood lighting, enlarged dining table
designed for flexibility in dining positions, as well as stowage
space for personal amenities.
Premium Economy Class
Each seat is 19.5 inches wide, with eight-inch
recline and seat pitch of 38 inches. Customers will be treated to
an enhanced in-flight entertainment experience with the provision
of active noise-cancelling headphones and a sleek 13.3-inch full
HD monitor.
Other features include a full leather finishing,
calf-rest and foot-bar for every seat, individual in-seat power
supply, two USB ports, personal in-seat reading light, cocktail
table, and more stowage space for personal items.
The Premium
Economy Class seat was manufactured by ZIM Flugsitz GmbH and
customised by design firm JPA Design.
Economy Class
Leveraging on advanced technology and ergonomics, seats
offer more legroom and back support, with a six-way adjustable
headrest with foldable wings. The Economy Class seat also features
a more contemporary fabric seat cover design.
Other features include a patented non-intrusive
reading light installed underneath the seatback screen, an
11.1-inch touch-screen monitor, personal
storage space for small personal items, a coat hook, in-seat power
supply and ergonomically designed footrest with adjustable
positions.
The Economy Class seats were designed and built
by RECARO.
“The significant investment that we are making
with the introduction of new cabin products demonstrates our
commitment to continued investment in products and services, our
long-term approach to ensure we retain our leadership position,
and our confidence in the future of premium full-service air
travel,” said SIA CEO Mr Goh Choon Phong. “The new cabin products are the culmination of
four years of work, involving extensive customer research and
close partnerships with our designers and suppliers. We are
confident that the results will genuinely ‘wow’ our customers, and
ensure that we continue to provide them an unparalleled travel
experience.”
Singapore Airlines'
Luxurious New Airbus A380 Suites and Business Class