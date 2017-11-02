Carlson Rezidor Signs Radisson Blu Resort in Maldives

Carlson Rezidor has signed a management agreement with Chang Hua Holdings for a Radisson Blu resort in Maldives.

Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2019, the property will be the first Radisson Blu resort in the country.

Located on the southern part of Maldives’ Alifu Dhaalu Atoll, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is situated 105 kilometers from Male International Airport.

The hotel is accessible within a 30-minute seaplane journey or by a domestic flight from the Maamigili Airport, followed by a 15-minute speedboat ride to the resort.

The resort will feature 128 villas including family villas, and a premium overwater villa.

Facilities at the resort will include a sea sports and dive center, a yoga pavilion and spa and a range of F&B outlets.

“We are excited with our first hotel project in the Maldives and believe that it will be a success. Our partnership with Carlson Rezidor stems from their proven expertise and management capabilities. We are confident that the Radisson Blu brand will position us for solid performance, setting inspiring and authentic experiences for our guests,” said Li Fei Chang, managing director, Chang Hua Holdings.

See other recent news regarding: Radisson Blu, Maldives.