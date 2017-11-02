Carlson Rezidor Signs Radisson Blu Resort in Maldives

|
Carlson Rezidor has signed a management
agreement with Chang Hua Holdings for a Radisson Blu resort in
Maldives.
Scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2019, the
property will be the first Radisson Blu resort in the country.
Located on the southern part of Maldives’ Alifu
Dhaalu Atoll, Radisson Blu Resort Maldives is situated 105
kilometers from Male International Airport.
The hotel is
accessible within a 30-minute seaplane journey or by a domestic
flight from the Maamigili Airport, followed by a 15-minute
speedboat ride to the resort.
The resort will feature 128 villas including
family villas, and a premium overwater villa.
Facilities at the resort will include a sea sports and dive center,
a yoga pavilion and spa and a range of F&B outlets.
“We are excited with our first hotel project in
the Maldives and believe that it will be a success. Our
partnership with Carlson Rezidor stems from their proven expertise
and management capabilities. We are confident that the Radisson
Blu brand will position us for solid performance, setting
inspiring and authentic experiences for our guests,” said Li Fei
Chang, managing director, Chang Hua Holdings.
