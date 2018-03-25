Etihad Airways to Suspend Abu Dhabi – Dallas/Fort Worth Flights

|
Etihad Airways has confirmed that it will
suspend its Abu Dhabi – Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) flights effective
25 March 2018, following American Airlines’ decision to
terminate its codeshare agreement with the airline.
Peter Baumgartner, Etihad Airways Chief
Executive Officer, said, “The unfortunate decision by American
Airlines to terminate a commercial relationship that benefited
both carriers has left Etihad with no choice but to suspend
flights between our Abu Dhabi home and Dallas/Fort Worth. We are
open to American Airlines reversing its decision to cancel our
codeshare agreement so that Etihad Airways can continue the route
and together protect and support American national interests and
global connectivity while driving commercial value for both
airlines.”
Etihad Airways has invested heavily in the DFW
route since its launch in December 2014. The route commenced with
three flights a week and was upgraded to a daily service in
February 2017, providing travellers in the US and across the
airline’s network with access to more US cities through American
Airlines’ primary hub.
More than 235,000 travellers have flown on
the route since its launch. Almost half of Etihad Airways’ DFW
customers connect on US codeshare flights operated by American
Airlines.
Mr Baumgartner added, “The cancellation of the
Dallas route is one of several adjustments that we are making to
our US network in 2018 in order to improve system profitability.
Further changes are possible as we monitor the full impact of the
American Airlines codeshare cancellation on summer 2018 bookings. Etihad Airways is grateful to the state of
Texas, its authorities, including the Mayor’s offices in Dallas
and Fort Worth, DFW International Airport, local businesses, the
travel trade, and the travelling public for their partnership
throughout the years of our operation.”
Etihad Airways currently operates 42 non-stop
flights a week to five US gateways – Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth,
Los Angeles, New York and Washington. Additionally, Etihad Cargo
operates twice weekly Boeing 777F freighter services to and from
Rickenbacker International Airport in Columbus, Ohio, and Tucson,
Arizona.
