Executive Appointments at Diethelm Travel Group

|
Diethelm Travel Group has appointed Victor
Mogilev as Group Director of Sales and Janejira Vewatanawarangkun
as General Manager Diethelm Travel Thailand.
Both are based at the Diethelm Travel head
office in Bangkok.
As the previous General Manager of Diethelm
Travel Thailand, Victor Mogilev has wide-ranging experience within the
industry and Diethelm Travel, having been with the company in
various roles since 2012.
Russian-born and
Swiss-educated, Mogilev is recognised by his clients for his quick
responsiveness, impeccable attention to detail and tremendous
leadership.
Janejira Vewatanawarangkun, who goes by the
nickname Eve, joins the Diethelm Travel Thailand team from AAE All
Asia Exclusive where she was General Manager.
Born and raised in
Germany and living in Thailand since the age of 16, Vewatanawarangkun has
a Bachelor's Degree in Business
Administration with a focus on hotel management, as well as a
Master's Degree in European studies.
She is fluent in German,
English and Thai.
"By merging the two esteemed companies, clients
will not only benefit from increased luxury offerings and quality
service, but also a dedicated team with even more extensive
experience," said Stephan Roemer, CEO of Diethelm Travel Group.
"Victor and Eve each have strong track records in the industry as
well as a deep understanding of Diethelm Travel's high standards
and commitment to quality. They've shown an incredible level of
commitment, leadership and creativity, and I'm confident that both
will bring a continued dedication and drive to serve our clients
during this dynamic time."
Both appointments come after a merger between
AAE All Asia Exclusive and Diethelm Travel Group, pulling from the
two companies' immense talent.
See other recent
news regarding:
Diethelm,
Thailand.