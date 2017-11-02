Executive Appointments at Diethelm Travel Group

Diethelm Travel Group has appointed Victor Mogilev as Group Director of Sales and Janejira Vewatanawarangkun as General Manager Diethelm Travel Thailand.

Both are based at the Diethelm Travel head office in Bangkok.

As the previous General Manager of Diethelm Travel Thailand, Victor Mogilev has wide-ranging experience within the industry and Diethelm Travel, having been with the company in various roles since 2012.

Russian-born and Swiss-educated, Mogilev is recognised by his clients for his quick responsiveness, impeccable attention to detail and tremendous leadership.

Janejira Vewatanawarangkun, who goes by the nickname Eve, joins the Diethelm Travel Thailand team from AAE All Asia Exclusive where she was General Manager.

Born and raised in Germany and living in Thailand since the age of 16, Vewatanawarangkun has a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration with a focus on hotel management, as well as a Master's Degree in European studies.

She is fluent in German, English and Thai.

"By merging the two esteemed companies, clients will not only benefit from increased luxury offerings and quality service, but also a dedicated team with even more extensive experience," said Stephan Roemer, CEO of Diethelm Travel Group. "Victor and Eve each have strong track records in the industry as well as a deep understanding of Diethelm Travel's high standards and commitment to quality. They've shown an incredible level of commitment, leadership and creativity, and I'm confident that both will bring a continued dedication and drive to serve our clients during this dynamic time."



Both appointments come after a merger between AAE All Asia Exclusive and Diethelm Travel Group, pulling from the two companies' immense talent.

