China Airlines Signs IMS Contract with Satair
Group
Taiwan’s China Airlines has signed a multi-year
IMS contract with Airbus subsidiary, Satair Group, for a
long-term, fully-integrated end-to-end supply chain package
covering expendable material for the airline’s fleet of
A330-300s and A350-900s.
The service to be provided by Satair Group,
starting from December 2017, includes planning, sourcing,
purchasing, logistics, and inventory management covering some
18,000 part numbers. Coverage includes all the expendable materials
needs of China Airlines and is extendable to affiliates as well.
Houng Wang, Senior Vice President of China
Airlines, said, “We are delighted to enter into this broad
long-term partnership with our key partner, Satair Group. Out of
this programme we foresee clearly reduced total cost of operation
and higher availability of materials at the time of need, thus
resulting in premium flight quality service to our passengers and
cargo customers.”
Paul Lochab, Chief
Commercial Officer of Satair Group said, “Airlines want to focus on their core
business of serving passengers’ needs and entrust operational
support activities such as materials management to experts. Our solutions
are tailor-made for the supply chain requirements of airlines,
MROs and OEMs who want to outsource their non-core activities –
such as material management – to ensure total availability where
and when they need it.”
Exclusive Interview with
China Airlines - 24 October 2017