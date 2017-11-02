China Airlines Signs IMS Contract with Satair Group

Taiwan’s China Airlines has signed a multi-year IMS contract with Airbus subsidiary, Satair Group, for a long-term, fully-integrated end-to-end supply chain package covering expendable material for the airline’s fleet of A330-300s and A350-900s.

The service to be provided by Satair Group, starting from December 2017, includes planning, sourcing, purchasing, logistics, and inventory management covering some 18,000 part numbers. Coverage includes all the expendable materials needs of China Airlines and is extendable to affiliates as well.

Houng Wang, Senior Vice President of China Airlines, said, “We are delighted to enter into this broad long-term partnership with our key partner, Satair Group. Out of this programme we foresee clearly reduced total cost of operation and higher availability of materials at the time of need, thus resulting in premium flight quality service ‎to our passengers and cargo customers.”

Paul Lochab, Chief Commercial Officer of Satair Group said, “Airlines want to focus on their core business of serving passengers’ needs and entrust operational support activities such as materials management to experts. Our solutions are tailor-made for the supply chain requirements of airlines, MROs and OEMs who want to outsource their non-core activities – such as material management – to ensure total availability where and when they need it.”

Exclusive Interview with China Airlines - 24 October 2017

PODCAST

Your browser does not support this audio element.

