Carpe Diem Maldives to Open Resort in Raa Atoll

Carpe Diem Maldives has unveiled plans to expand operations from three dive and surf cruises to include an 115 pool-villa resort in Raa Atoll, northern Maldives. The private island Carpe Diem Beach Resort & Spa, scheduled to open June 2018, will have 115 private pool villas each with sliding doors that lead on to a large deck with a shaded seating area and a sun-drenched plunge pool. Speaking on the expansion, Managing Director of Carpe Diem Maldives Pvt. Ltd., Amir Mansoor, said, “From our first boat a decade ago, Carpe Diem Maldives has grown to become a collection of three unique liveaboard dive and surf cruises, each catering for 20-22 guests. We are the only liveaboard operator in the Maldives to offer diving adventures with a team of all-Maldivian Dive Masters. With the expansion into resorts, Carpe Diem Maldives becomes the only hospitality brand in the country to offer year-round liveaboard cruises that can be combined with a resort stay. This vibrant new offering and collection of activities brings a fresh approach to holidays, one that also meets the changing traveller demographics to this popular destination.” Located on the cusp where Raa and Baa atolls meet, the area is rich in marine diversity; Baa atoll, renown for the annual Manta Ray migration from May to November in Hanifaru UNESCO Marine Biosphere, is just 15 minutes away by speedboat. The home base of Raa Atoll is teeming with wildlife and a survey in June this year by US-based marine organisation Coral Reef CPR identified an extraordinary array of rare coral species, some of which are 500-1000 years old, attracting over 215 fish species to the house reef at Carpe Diem Beach Resort & Spa. The resort’s General Manager, Socrates Alvaro, said, “At Carpe Diem Beach Resort & Spa the emphasis is on a social holiday where like-minded travellers meet. Today’s holidaymakers are seeking a more engaging environment paired with adventure and excitement, rather than a romance and honeymoon emphasis, and Carpe Diem Maldives is set to deliver on that rising market demand. With new budget airline routes into Male, and the new travel trends to this destination, it means the Maldives is now more accessible to a much wider demographic than previously, and that’s very exciting.” Carpe Diem Beach Resort & Spa is a 40-minute seaplane ride from Malé International Airport, or a 20-minute flight to Dharavandhoo Domestic Airport in Baa Atoll combined with a 25-minute speedboat ride. The resort will offer a choice of five Over Water Pool Villas dedicated to solo travellers looking to share twin bed accommodation, omitting the need for a single supplement. A full-board stay for all guests at Carpe Diem Beach Resort & Spa includes house wines and beer, as well as access to an inflatable water park in the private lagoon. Full-board room rates accommodating 2 adults and 2 children, or 3 adults, start from US$899 per villa, per night, and for solo travellers in a shared twin-bed Over Water Pool Villa from US$450. The resort is already accepting bookings for stays from 1 June 2018 onwards.

See other recent news regarding: Carpe Diem, Maldives.