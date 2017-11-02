Airbus Approves China Airlines as Supplier of MRO and Aircraft Conversion Services

Airbus has approved China Airlines as a supplier of MRO and aircraft conversion services. The qualification is a new step in the wider ambition of China Airlines to develop its MRO centre for heavy maintenance capabilities and modification embodiment. China Airlines’ ambitions for the MRO market was highlighted during the Paris Air Show when the company became part of Airbus MRO Alliance. It also follows the announcement of a joint development project on the Internet of Things (IOT) applied to MRO services together with Airbus. “China Airlines is pleased to have been selected by Airbus,” said Mr. Houng Wang, SVP China Airlines Engineering Maintenance. “Together with the opening of our new hangar in 2018, we are confident that our growing capability will offer state of the art and comprehensive MRO solutions to support Airbus aircraft.” China Airlines Engineering Maintenance Organization was founded in 1959, together with the establishment of the airline. It's one of the most advanced maintenance plants in Asia and offers a comprehensive range of maintenance services for operators of Boeing as well as Airbus (A300/A310/A320/A330/A340/A350) fleets. In addition, it has engine maintenance capabilities for PW4000, CFM56-7B, CFM56-5C4, CF6-80C2 and CF6-80E1 engines, as well as component maintenance capabilities for electrical equipment, instruments, pneudraulics systems, and wheel and brake systems, which have all been certified by FAA, EASA, CAAC and CAA Taiwan. Exclusive Interview with China Airlines - 24 October 2017 PODCAST Your browser does not support this audio element. See also: Aviation Industry Update - Media Roundtable at AAPA's 61st Assembly of Presidents in Taipei and other: HD Videos and Podcasts.

