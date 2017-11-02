Airbus Approves China Airlines as Supplier
of MRO and Aircraft Conversion Services
Airbus has approved China Airlines as a supplier
of MRO and aircraft conversion services.
The qualification is a new step in the wider
ambition of China Airlines to develop its MRO centre for heavy
maintenance capabilities and modification embodiment.
China Airlines’ ambitions for the MRO market was highlighted
during the Paris Air Show when the company became part of Airbus
MRO Alliance. It also follows the announcement of a joint
development project on the Internet of Things (IOT) applied to MRO
services together with Airbus.
“China Airlines is pleased to have been selected
by Airbus,” said Mr. Houng Wang, SVP China Airlines Engineering
Maintenance. “Together with the opening of our new hangar in 2018,
we are confident that our growing capability will offer state of
the art and comprehensive MRO solutions to support Airbus
aircraft.”
China Airlines Engineering Maintenance
Organization was founded in 1959, together with the establishment
of the airline. It's one of the most advanced maintenance plants in
Asia and offers a comprehensive range of maintenance services for
operators of Boeing as well as Airbus
(A300/A310/A320/A330/A340/A350) fleets.
In addition, it has engine
maintenance capabilities for PW4000, CFM56-7B, CFM56-5C4, CF6-80C2
and CF6-80E1 engines, as well as component maintenance
capabilities for electrical equipment, instruments, pneudraulics
systems, and wheel and brake systems, which have all been
certified by FAA, EASA, CAAC and CAA Taiwan.
Exclusive Interview with
China Airlines - 24 October 2017