AirAsia Takes Delivery of First Airbus A320neo Fully Assembled in Tianjin, China

AirAsia has taken delivery of the first A320neo
assembled at the Airbus Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) in Tianjin, China.
The aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP-1A
engines, seats 186 passengers and is equipped with the Space-Flex
cabin.
AirAsia is the largest airline customer of the
A320 Family with orders for 578 aircraft. These include 404
A320neo Family aircraft.
Aireen Omar, AirAsia Berhad Chief
Executive Officer said, “We are very proud to receive the first
Airbus A320neo fully assembled in Tianjin, China and we would like
to congratulate Airbus, as well as the Chinese Government for
achieving yet another milestone. China is today one of the world’s
most important markets for aviation, and we are honoured to be
part of the development and rapid growth of China’s civil
aviation. We are certainly proud to take delivery of this aircraft
fully assembled in Tianjin and have this historic aircraft as part
of our fleet.”
“The Airbus A320 aircraft has contributed
immensely towards our business model and our operations. We
received our first A320neo last year and this is our thirteenth
Airbus A320neo that we are receiving for the group, which is also
the 184th aircraft delivered by Airbus. As we expand our network
and grow our fleet, it is important for us to stay at the
forefront of our business. We are very pleased with the A320neo,
which provides up to 15% fuel savings and an additional
range of 500 nautical miles, which translates to a lower fares for
our guests.” she added.
The FALA in Tianjin, inaugurated in 2008 became
the third single-aisle aircraft final assembly line location of
Airbus worldwide, following Toulouse and Hamburg. It was also the
first Airbus Final Assembly Line outside Europe. Today, some 340
aircraft have been assembled and delivered from Tianjin, China.
“I am very pleased to hand over
the first A320neo to be assembled in Tianjin to AirAsia. AirAsia
will continue to benefit from the unique commonality between all
variants of the Airbus Family and enjoy efficiencies throughout
its existing fleet.” said Eric Chen, President of Airbus
Commercial Aircraft China. “The delivery of the NEO is a milestone
for our Asia Final Assembly Line, which will help to meet the
robust demand of our customers in China and the Asia-Pacific
region.”
The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest
technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which
together deliver at least 15% fuel savings at delivery and
20 percent by 2020.
