Thu, 2 Nov 2017
AirAsia Takes Delivery of First Airbus A320neo Fully Assembled in Tianjin, China

AirAsia has taken delivery of the first A320neo assembled at the Airbus Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) in Tianjin, China.

 The aircraft, powered by CFM LEAP-1A engines, seats 186 passengers and is equipped with the Space-Flex cabin.

AirAsia is the largest airline customer of the A320 Family with orders for 578 aircraft. These include 404 A320neo Family aircraft.

Aireen Omar, AirAsia Berhad Chief Executive Officer said, “We are very proud to receive the first Airbus A320neo fully assembled in Tianjin, China and we would like to congratulate Airbus, as well as the Chinese Government for achieving yet another milestone. China is today one of the world’s most important markets for aviation, and we are honoured to be part of the development and rapid growth of China’s civil aviation. We are certainly proud to take delivery of this aircraft fully assembled in Tianjin and have this historic aircraft as part of our fleet.”

AirAsia has taken delivery of the first A320neo assembled at the Airbus Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) in Tianjin, China. Click to enlarge.

“The Airbus A320 aircraft has contributed immensely towards our business model and our operations. We received our first A320neo last year and this is our thirteenth Airbus A320neo that we are receiving for the group, which is also the 184th aircraft delivered by Airbus. As we expand our network and grow our fleet, it is important for us to stay at the forefront of our business. We are very pleased with the A320neo, which provides up to 15% fuel savings and an additional range of 500 nautical miles, which translates to a lower fares for our guests.” she added.

The FALA in Tianjin, inaugurated in 2008 became the third single-aisle aircraft final assembly line location of Airbus worldwide, following Toulouse and Hamburg. It was also the first Airbus Final Assembly Line outside Europe. Today, some 340 aircraft have been assembled and delivered from Tianjin, China.

“I am very pleased to hand over the first A320neo to be assembled in Tianjin to AirAsia. AirAsia will continue to benefit from the unique commonality between all variants of the Airbus Family and enjoy efficiencies throughout its existing fleet.” said Eric Chen, President of Airbus Commercial Aircraft China. “The delivery of the NEO is a milestone for our Asia Final Assembly Line, which will help to meet the robust demand of our customers in China and the Asia-Pacific region.”

The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15% fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020.

