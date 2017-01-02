First INNOVIA Metro 300 Train Enters Service in Kuala Lumpur

The latest INNOVIA Metro 300 train in the Asia Pacific region has entered service on the extended Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Designed for driverless operation, the four-car trains are equipped with Linear Induction Motor (LIM) propulsion technology which allows for operation on tighter curves, with less noise and greatly reduced wheel and track wear.

Low energy consumption is achieved thanks to the combination of lightweight aluminium carshells as well as the LIM propulsion system. Regenerative braking also enables the reuse of energy released during braking.

All INNOVIA Metro 300 cars are equipped with onboard camera systems, infotainment LCD screens and dynamic route maps to provide travel information.

“This new train is the first of 14 INNOVIA Metro 300 trains ordered by Prasarana to expand the fleets on the Kelana Jaya Line. The vehicles will boost the rail network’s capacity by 30% once fully delivered,” said Jayaram Naidu, Head of Sales and Marketing for South East Asia at Bombardier Transportation. “This will greatly enhance public transport connectivity in the growing city of Kuala Lumpur, supporting the government’s vision of an integrated urban mass rapid transit system.”

