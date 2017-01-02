Emirates Launches Daily Flights to Fort Lauderdale, South Florida

Emirates has launched its 11th destination in the United States with the start of a daily nonstop flights between Dubai and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Fort Lauderdale is Emirates’ second destination in Florida, after launching Orlando more than a year ago. The new service is the first scheduled commercial service from the Middle East to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport serving the South Florida area of Fort Lauderdale, Miami and West Palm Beach. “FLL is proud to welcome Emirates, one of the world’s premiere airlines to Broward County,” said Mark Gale, CEO/Director of Aviation. “This new service to Dubai, and ultimately to the rest of the world, will provide our community with tremendous business and travel opportunities. With an estimated annual economic impact to our region of more than $100 million and approximately one thousand new jobs as a direct and indirect result of Emirates arrival, we are confident this new service will mark the beginning of many more great things to come.” The new service will operate as flight EK213, departing from Dubai International Airport at 03:30 local time and arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) at 10:55. The return flight, EK214, will depart FLL at 20:20, and arrive in Dubai at 19:40 the next day, with a flying time of 14 hours and 20 minutes. The route will be operated by a GE-powered Boeing 777-200LR aircraft in a three-class configuration offering 8 First Class suites, 42 Business Class lie-flat beds and 216 Economy Class seats for travellers, and up to 15 tonnes of bellyhold cargo for shippers. “The Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport is one of the fastest growing airports in the United States, servicing more than 29 million passengers this year,” said Broward County Mayor, Barbara Sharief. “We are proud to partner with Emirates Airline as together we make history by offering the first non-stop flight service from South Florida to the Middle East and beyond. Broward County is a leading destination market for tourists and an economic hub for businesses large and small. We have recently invested $2.4 billion to expand and renovate our airport to insure world class service now and in the future.” Passengers wishing to travel beyond the Fort Lauderdale-Miami area to onward destinations can take advantage of Emirates’ partnership with JetBlue Airways (B6) that offers connection options to 32 destinations in the U.S. and connection to destinations in Bahamas, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, and Peru. Passengers from the Middle East, Africa, South Asian subcontinent, and the Far East can enjoy quick and convenient connections in Dubai before they travel onwards to Fort Lauderdale. In particular, passengers from destinations such as Beirut, Doha, Riyadh, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Bangkok, Cebu, Singapore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, as well as Colombo and Karachi will experience connection times of less than 4 hours while in Dubai.

