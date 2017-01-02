Emirates Launches Daily Flights to Fort Lauderdale, South Florida

|
Emirates has launched its 11th destination in the
United States with the start of a daily nonstop flights
between Dubai and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Fort Lauderdale is
Emirates’ second destination in Florida, after launching Orlando
more than a year ago.
The new service is the first scheduled commercial service from the
Middle East to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport
serving the South Florida area of Fort Lauderdale, Miami and West
Palm Beach.
“FLL is
proud to welcome Emirates, one of the world’s premiere airlines to
Broward County,” said Mark
Gale, CEO/Director of Aviation. “This new service to Dubai, and ultimately to the
rest of the world, will provide our community with tremendous
business and travel opportunities. With an estimated annual
economic impact to our region of more than $100 million and
approximately one thousand new jobs as a direct and indirect
result of Emirates arrival, we are confident this new service will
mark the beginning of many more great things to come.”
The new
service will operate as flight EK213, departing from Dubai
International Airport at 03:30 local time and arriving at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) at 10:55.
The
return flight, EK214, will depart FLL at 20:20, and arrive in Dubai at
19:40 the next day, with a flying time of 14 hours and
20 minutes.
The route will be operated by a GE-powered Boeing 777-200LR aircraft in a three-class configuration offering
8 First Class suites, 42 Business Class lie-flat beds and 216 Economy Class seats for travellers, and up to 15 tonnes of
bellyhold cargo for shippers.
“The Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International
Airport is one of the fastest growing airports in the United
States, servicing more than 29 million passengers this year,” said
Broward County Mayor, Barbara Sharief. “We are proud to partner
with Emirates Airline as together we make history by offering the
first non-stop flight service from South Florida to the Middle
East and beyond. Broward County is a leading destination market
for tourists and an economic hub for businesses large and small.
We have recently invested $2.4 billion to expand and renovate our
airport to insure world class service now and in the future.”
Passengers wishing to
travel beyond the Fort Lauderdale-Miami area to onward
destinations can take advantage of Emirates’ partnership with
JetBlue Airways (B6) that offers connection options to 32
destinations in the U.S. and connection to destinations in
Bahamas, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador,
Jamaica, Mexico, and Peru.
Passengers from the
Middle East, Africa, South Asian subcontinent, and the Far East
can enjoy quick and convenient connections in Dubai before they
travel onwards to Fort Lauderdale. In particular, passengers from
destinations such as Beirut, Doha, Riyadh, Cape Town,
Johannesburg, Bangkok, Cebu, Singapore, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai,
Hyderabad, as well as Colombo and Karachi will experience
connection times of less than 4 hours while in Dubai.
See other recent
news regarding:
Emirates,
Fort Lauderdale,
Flights.