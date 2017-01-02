Airbus Adapts A380 Delivery Stream

Following an agreement reached between Emirates Airline and Rolls-Royce as well as a consecutive agreement between Emirates Airline and Airbus, the Toulouse-based aircraft manufacturer is to adapt its A380 delivery stream.

Airbus has postponed six aircraft deliveries from 2017 to 2018 and six others from 2018 to 2019.

Airbus still expects to deliver around 12 A380s per year from 2018 as announced earlier in July 2016.

Airbus said that further fixed cost reduction initiatives will be accelerated so the impact on break-even in 2017 is minimal.



