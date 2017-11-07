United Airlines Organises Special Flight to Bid Farewell to Boeing 747

|
To celebrate the retirement of the Boeing 747,
United Airlines flight 747
from San Francisco to Honolulu on 7 November 2017 will be the airline's farewell
flight to the 747 fleet.
The journey will serve as the ultimate throwback
for customers, employees and invited guests as it recreates the first
B747 flight operated by United in 1970.
From
a 1970s-inspired menu to retro uniforms for flight attendants to
inflight entertainment befitting of that first flight, passengers
will help send the Queen of the Skies off in style.
The
original United 747 aircraft that first made the journey from San
Francisco to Honolulu was named the "Friend Ship", the same name
bestowed on this farewell flight.
Seats on this special,
one-way trip, United flight 747, are now available for purchase.
The
seats in the upper deck will not be sold, giving all guests the
opportunity to spend time in this iconic space.
Customers
seated in United Polaris first class and United Polaris business
class will be entered into a drawing that will take place at the
gate prior to boarding for an opportunity to occupy one of a
select number of seats in the upper deck during the flight.
The journey will begin with a gate celebration at 9 a.m. local
time at San Francisco International Airport, featuring a Boeing
747 gallery, remarks from United employees and executives, as well
as refreshments.
The flight will depart San Francisco
International Airport at 11 a.m., landing at Honolulu
International Airport at 14:45.
Upon landing in
Honolulu, local employees will welcome the aircraft with final
festivities to close out the historic day.
