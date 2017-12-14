New Qantas Sydney - Osaka Flights Extended to Year-Round

|
Qantas has confirmed that its seasonal service
between Sydney and Osaka, scheduled to begin in December 2017,
will be extended to operate on a year-round schedule.
The direct flights will operate three
times per week on Qantas’ upgraded two-class Airbus A330 aircraft
and will be the only direct route between the two cities.
The service adds to the airline’s popular
Sydney-Tokyo (Haneda), Brisbane-Tokyo (Narita) and Melbourne-Tokyo
(Narita) services and complements Jetstar’s Cairns-Osaka service.
Qantas
International CEO Gareth Evans said the feedback from Qantas
customers, especially frequent flyers, had exceeded expectations.
“When we announced the direct seasonal service between Sydney
and Osaka in July, we knew it would be popular with our customers,
including those travelling from New Zealand, who wanted another
gateway into Japan,” he said. “We are really pleased to be able to
extend the service year-round to support the strong growth in
travel between the two countries. The service also
provides additional freight opportunities into Japan in support of
the successful Free Trade Agreement that has been in place since
2015, and reflects Qantas’ strategy to develop a flexible network
that meets customer and trade demand.”
Qantas’ year round services between Sydney and
Osaka will begin on 14 December 2017.
