New Qantas Sydney - Osaka Flights Extended to Year-Round

Qantas has confirmed that its seasonal service between Sydney and Osaka, scheduled to begin in December 2017, will be extended to operate on a year-round schedule.

The direct flights will operate three times per week on Qantas’ upgraded two-class Airbus A330 aircraft and will be the only direct route between the two cities.

The service adds to the airline’s popular Sydney-Tokyo (Haneda), Brisbane-Tokyo (Narita) and Melbourne-Tokyo (Narita) services and complements Jetstar’s Cairns-Osaka service.

Qantas International CEO Gareth Evans said the feedback from Qantas customers, especially frequent flyers, had exceeded expectations.

“When we announced the direct seasonal service between Sydney and Osaka in July, we knew it would be popular with our customers, including those travelling from New Zealand, who wanted another gateway into Japan,” he said. “We are really pleased to be able to extend the service year-round to support the strong growth in travel between the two countries. The service also provides additional freight opportunities into Japan in support of the successful Free Trade Agreement that has been in place since 2015, and reflects Qantas’ strategy to develop a flexible network that meets customer and trade demand.”

Qantas’ year round services between Sydney and Osaka will begin on 14 December 2017.



