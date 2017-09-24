James Bevans Joins Wharf Hotels as Group Director of Rooms

|
Wharf Hotels has appointed
James Bevans as Group Director of Rooms.
Reporting to the group’s
Vice President Operations, Bevans is responsible for room
operations of the group’s fifteen hotels under the Niccolo
and Marco Polo Hotels portfolios across China, Hong Kong and
Philippines.
He will also be tasked with overseeing the
rooms divisions for three new Niccolo projects in Hong Kong,
Changsha and Suzhou, China.
Bevans has nearly 25 years of experience in
leadership roles with luxury brands including Hyatt, The
Peninsula, Mandarin Oriental, Fairmont and Raffles.
A Hotel
Management and Institutional Operations graduate from University
College Birmingham in the United Kingdom, Bevans most recently
held the position of General Manager for Taal Vista Hotel in
Tagaytay, Philippines.
His expertise is in operational planning,
pre-opening strategic support and project management, having
successfully opened 10 hotels.
“We are delighted to welcome James to the Wharf
Hotels family. As our group’s footprint continues to increase, it
is crucial to have someone as experienced as Bevans to join the
team to lead the group’s brand standards for both service
excellence and product delivery, with the goal of further
elevating guest satisfaction,” said Philippe Caretti, Vice
President Operations, Wharf Hotels.
Bevans enjoys playing sport with his 3 sons who
share his love of football, golf and foil fencing.
