Hahn Air Partners Shanghai Airlines

Hahn Air has activated HR-169 ticketing for its new interline partner, Shanghai Airlines (FM).

Tickets for Shanghai Airlines, a subsidiary of China Eastern Airways, can now be issued by 100,000 travel agencies in 190 markets on Hahn Air’s HR-169 document via the standard GDS ticketing process.

Shanghai Airlines is based at the Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport (SHA) in China. It operates flights to several destinations in Asia including Hong Kong (HKG), Tokyo (HND), Kansai (KIX), Incheon (ICN), Gimpo (GMP), Gimhae (PUS), Macau (MFM), Songshan (TSA) and Suvarnabhumi (BKK).

Shanghai Airlines’ fleet consists of more than 70 Airbus A330 and Boeing 737 aircraft.



