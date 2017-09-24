Etihad Donates School Supplies to Help Syrian Refugee Children

|
Etihad Aviation Group (EAG) has donated school
supplies to help thousands of Syrian refugee children at the
UAE-Jordan, Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp in Jordan.
The donation to Emirates Red Cross and Red
Crescent Society, comprising more than 2,500 school bags and
stationery sets, will benefit children between 5 and 12 years old,
some of whom are starting school for the first time this year.
Etihad Aviation Group made the donation
through a series of fundraisers and volunteer events in Abu Dhabi,
including its sixth Annual Ramadan Charity Football Tournament.
Khaled Al Mehairbi, Etihad Airways Senior Vice
President of Abu Dhabi Hub and Chairman of the Etihad Airways
Sports and Social Committee, said, “As the UAE’s national airline,
we are committed to giving back to those in need. In the spirit of
the Year of Giving, this donation represents the care and
generosity of our dedicated staff volunteers, as well as the wider
community in Abu Dhabi who participated in our initiatives to
support global education. We are extremely proud to play a part in
helping these students pursue their studies and hope that our
visit will help raise awareness of the importance of children’s
education.”
As well as much needed school supplies, children
were also given activity packs, blankets and clothes.
To celebrate the donation, Etihad Airways staff
based in Amman organised a fun-filled day for children at the
camp, including a magic show, football game and presentation on
healthy living, as well as a birthday party and gifts for 75
Syrian refugee children born in September.
