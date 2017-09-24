Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon Carried 3,079,949 Passengers in August 2017

|
Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon's traffic
figures for August 2017 show an increase in both the number of
passengers carried and cargo and mail uplifted compared to the
same month in 2016.
Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon carried a total
of 3,079,949 passengers in the month – an increase of 3.5%
compared to August 2016. The passenger load factor dropped 0.5
percentage points to 86.3%, while capacity, measured in available
seat kilometres (ASKs), increased by 4.8%. In the first eight
months of 2017, the number of passenger carried increased by 0.3%
while capacity rose by 2.0%.
The two airlines carried 172,253 tonnes of cargo
and mail in August, an increase of 12.0% compared to the same
month last year. The cargo and mail load factor rose by 2.2
percentage points to 65.5%. Capacity, measured in available
cargo/mail tonne kilometres, was up by 7.5% while cargo and mail
revenue tonne kilometres (RTKs) increased by 11.3%. In the first
eight months of 2017, the tonnage rose by 11.9% against a 3.3%
increase in capacity and a 9.5% increase in RTKs.
“We recorded modest revenue growth in
August, despite our operations being disrupted by numerous
typhoons in the region, including at our home hub in Hong Kong.
The additional capacity we deployed on our European routes enabled
strong volume growth during the summer peak, while premium class
demand across the network in general remained robust. Headwinds in
the form of yield decline persisted in several of our key markets,
while geopolitical instability in Northeast Asia necessitated
careful capacity management on our Korean routes,” said Cathay Pacific Director Commercial and Cargo,
Ronald Lam. “Our cargo business, meanwhile, continued its
good momentum. Demand out of our key markets remained strong;
tonnage growth was well ahead of capacity growth, with both
inbound and outbound sectors sustaining high levels. Overall, our
cargo yield sustained an improving trend. Looking ahead, we plan
to operate our maximum freighter schedule in order to match the
forecast surge in demand from various new product launches.”
