British Airways Partners Renewable Fuels Company

British Airways has entered a partnership with
Velocys, a renewable fuels company, to design a series of waste
plants that convert household waste into renewable jet fuel to
power its fleet.
The partnership is expected to contribute to the airline’s
commitment to reduce net emissions by 50% by 2050.
The first plant will take hundreds of thousands
of tonnes of household waste per-year, destined for landfill or
incineration, including nappies, plastic food containers and
chocolate bar wrappers, and convert it into clean-burning,
sustainable fuels.
As well as helping the airline industry reduce
its carbon emissions this initiative will also significantly
reduce the amount of waste going to landfill. The UK still sends
more than 15 million tonnes of waste per year to landfill sites
which not only damages the natural environment but also releases
further greenhouse gases affecting climate change.
The planned plant will produce enough fuel to
power all British Airways’ 787 Dreamliner operated flights from
London to San Jose, California and New Orleans, Louisiana for a
whole year. It would be the first plant of this scale.
The jet fuel produced at the plant will deliver
more than 60% greenhouse gas reduction, compared with
conventional fossil fuel, delivering 60,000 tonnes of CO2 savings
every year. This will contribute to both global carbon emissions
reductions and local air quality improvements around major
airports.
Willie Walsh, IAG chief executive, said, “Sustainable fuels will play an increasingly critical role in
global aviation, and we are preparing for that future. Turning household waste into jet fuel is an
amazing innovation that produces clean fuel while reducing landfill. From developing innovative operating
techniques, to investing in the most modern and efficient
aircraft, we have a strong track record in researching,
identifying and implementing ways to reduce emissions. This partnership continues this tradition, and
shows how we are investing in our long-term future – and that of
our customers.”
