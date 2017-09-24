British Airways Partners Renewable Fuels Company

British Airways has entered a partnership with Velocys, a renewable fuels company, to design a series of waste plants that convert household waste into renewable jet fuel to power its fleet.

The partnership is expected to contribute to the airline’s commitment to reduce net emissions by 50% by 2050.

The first plant will take hundreds of thousands of tonnes of household waste per-year, destined for landfill or incineration, including nappies, plastic food containers and chocolate bar wrappers, and convert it into clean-burning, sustainable fuels.

As well as helping the airline industry reduce its carbon emissions this initiative will also significantly reduce the amount of waste going to landfill. The UK still sends more than 15 million tonnes of waste per year to landfill sites which not only damages the natural environment but also releases further greenhouse gases affecting climate change.

The planned plant will produce enough fuel to power all British Airways’ 787 Dreamliner operated flights from London to San Jose, California and New Orleans, Louisiana for a whole year. It would be the first plant of this scale.

The jet fuel produced at the plant will deliver more than 60% greenhouse gas reduction, compared with conventional fossil fuel, delivering 60,000 tonnes of CO2 savings every year. This will contribute to both global carbon emissions reductions and local air quality improvements around major airports.

Willie Walsh, IAG chief executive, said, “Sustainable fuels will play an increasingly critical role in global aviation, and we are preparing for that future. Turning household waste into jet fuel is an amazing innovation that produces clean fuel while reducing landfill. From developing innovative operating techniques, to investing in the most modern and efficient aircraft, we have a strong track record in researching, identifying and implementing ways to reduce emissions. This partnership continues this tradition, and shows how we are investing in our long-term future – and that of our customers.”



See other recent news regarding: BA, British Airways, Fuel, Biofuel.