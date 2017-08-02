Qatar Airways to Increase Flights to Moscow, Russia

|
Qatar Airways is to increase flights to Moscow,
Russia.
Commencing 2 August 2017, Qatar Airways will
introduce an extra daily flight on the Doha-Moscow route, bringing
the total frequency to 21 flights per week.
The additional frequency
will be served by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in
Business Class and 132 seats in Economy Class. The aircraft offers
individual seatback television screens providing all passengers
with the next-generation, interactive on board entertainment
system, Oryx One, featuring a choice of more than 3000
entertainment options.
Qatar Airways Group
Chief Executive, Mr.
Akbar Al Baker, said, “In
celebration of going to Moscow together for 14 years, and as part
of Qatar Airways’ ongoing efforts to expand our presence in
Eastern Europe, we are very pleased to offer an additional
frequency to this iconic city. Passengers from the Russian capital
will have even more flexibility in travelling seamlessly through
our Doha Hub, Hamad International Airport, to any of our
destinations across our growing network, while travellers from all over the world will now have the opportunity to taste the delights
of the Russian capital, as well as experience our renowned
world-class service.”
Qatar Airways has a host of exciting new destinations
planned for the remainder of this year and 2018 including;
Canberra, Australia; Chiang Mai, Thailand; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;
San Francisco, U.S.; and Santiago, Chile, to name but a few.
