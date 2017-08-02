Qatar Airways to Increase Flights to Moscow, Russia

Qatar Airways is to increase flights to Moscow, Russia. Commencing 2 August 2017, Qatar Airways will introduce an extra daily flight on the Doha-Moscow route, bringing the total frequency to 21 flights per week. The additional frequency will be served by an Airbus A320 aircraft, featuring 12 seats in Business Class and 132 seats in Economy Class. The aircraft offers individual seatback television screens providing all passengers with the next-generation, interactive on board entertainment system, Oryx One, featuring a choice of more than 3000 entertainment options. Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said, “In celebration of going to Moscow together for 14 years, and as part of Qatar Airways’ ongoing efforts to expand our presence in Eastern Europe, we are very pleased to offer an additional frequency to this iconic city. Passengers from the Russian capital will have even more flexibility in travelling seamlessly through our Doha Hub, Hamad International Airport, to any of our destinations across our growing network, while travellers from all over the world will now have the opportunity to taste the delights of the Russian capital, as well as experience our renowned world-class service.” Qatar Airways has a host of exciting new destinations planned for the remainder of this year and 2018 including; Canberra, Australia; Chiang Mai, Thailand; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; San Francisco, U.S.; and Santiago, Chile, to name but a few. See other recent news regarding: Qatar Airways, Doha, Qatar, Moscow, Russia.