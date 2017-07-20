One Championship Raises Series C Investment; Total Capital Raised Now at US$100 Million

|
One Championship has
secured a significant equity investment led by Sequoia India
and Mission Holdings, bringing its total capital raised to US$100
million.
One Championship broadcasts live
around the world to a potential 1 billion viewers in over 128
countries. A leader of martial art events in Asia, One
Championship has held blockbuster events in iconic cities across
Asia, including Bangkok, Beijing, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila,
Yangon, Macau, Taipei, and others.
Chatri Sityodtong (pictured), Chairman and CEO of One
Championship, said, “As One of the most successful venture capital firms in
the world, Sequoia has an unparalleled track record of partnering
with early stage companies and helping to build them into global
market leaders. I am confident that Sequoia’s expertise, network,
and resources will contribute significantly to One Championship's
success. I am thrilled that Sequoia, Mission Holdings, and Heliconia Capital Management believe in both our mission of
unleashing superheroes and our goal of becoming Asia's first
multibillion dollar sports media property.”
One Championship
resonates strongly with Asian audiences,
delivering record-breaking TV ratings share as high as 26%. One
has also registered exponential growth in social media video
views, annualizing 600 million video views for 2017 vs only 312
thousand in 2014.
“One
Championship has arguably the most blue-chip institutional
shareholder group in the sports media industry in Asia today. The
combination of Sequoia, Mission Holdings, and Heliconia Capital
Management creates a meaningful competitive advantage for One
Championship,” Sityodtong added.
Shailendra J Singh, Managing
Director of Sequoia Capital (India) Singapore Pte. Ltd., said, “We
are excited about the potential for live martial arts content at a
time when mobile video viewership is exploding across emerging
markets. One Championship has been a pioneer and major driving
force of the martial arts industry in Asia, with surging
popularity across major countries. It has played an incredible
role in nurturing local talent and developing local stars, led by
a wonderful, mission-oriented team. We are delighted to join the
team in their pursuit of developing the leading martial arts
franchise for Asia’s 4.4 billion people.”
