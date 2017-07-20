One Championship Raises Series C Investment; Total Capital Raised Now at US$100 Million

One Championship has secured a significant equity investment led by Sequoia India and Mission Holdings, bringing its total capital raised to US$100 million. One Championship broadcasts live around the world to a potential 1 billion viewers in over 128 countries. A leader of martial art events in Asia, One Championship has held blockbuster events in iconic cities across Asia, including Bangkok, Beijing, Singapore, Jakarta, Manila, Yangon, Macau, Taipei, and others. Chatri Sityodtong (pictured), Chairman and CEO of One Championship, said, “As One of the most successful venture capital firms in the world, Sequoia has an unparalleled track record of partnering with early stage companies and helping to build them into global market leaders. I am confident that Sequoia’s expertise, network, and resources will contribute significantly to One Championship's success. I am thrilled that Sequoia, Mission Holdings, and Heliconia Capital Management believe in both our mission of unleashing superheroes and our goal of becoming Asia's first multibillion dollar sports media property.” One Championship resonates strongly with Asian audiences, delivering record-breaking TV ratings share as high as 26%. One has also registered exponential growth in social media video views, annualizing 600 million video views for 2017 vs only 312 thousand in 2014. “One Championship has arguably the most blue-chip institutional shareholder group in the sports media industry in Asia today. The combination of Sequoia, Mission Holdings, and Heliconia Capital Management creates a meaningful competitive advantage for One Championship,” Sityodtong added. Shailendra J Singh, Managing Director of Sequoia Capital (India) Singapore Pte. Ltd., said, “We are excited about the potential for live martial arts content at a time when mobile video viewership is exploding across emerging markets. One Championship has been a pioneer and major driving force of the martial arts industry in Asia, with surging popularity across major countries. It has played an incredible role in nurturing local talent and developing local stars, led by a wonderful, mission-oriented team. We are delighted to join the team in their pursuit of developing the leading martial arts franchise for Asia’s 4.4 billion people.” See other recent news regarding: One Championship, Martial Arts, MMA.