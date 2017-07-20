Carpe Diem Beach Resort in Maldives Appoints Socrates Alvaro as General Manager

Carpe Diem Beach Resort & Spa in Maldives has appointed Socrates Alvaro as General Manager.

Responsible for driving the pre-opening development of the resort, Socrates will also oversee the day-to-day operations and development of his team.

No stranger to the region, Socrates returns to Maldives four years after a previous General Manager posting with Coco Collection ended in 2013.

He joins Carpe Diem from prior General Manager roles in Dubai and South East Asia with Emaar Hospitality Group, Aleenta and Minor Hotels Group.

Agnes Van Linden, Assistant Managing Director of Carpe Diem Maldives, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Socrates Alvaro as our new resort General Manager. He’s done some excellent work throughout his career and we believe his insight and enthusiastic approach towards new hospitality trends will be invaluable to both the resort and our brand as we grow from being a luxury liveaboard cruise operation to this latest addition of a resort.”

Located in Raa Atoll, one of a trio of uninhabited islands on the cusp with Baa Atoll, Carpe Diem Beach Resort & Spa is scheduled to open in Spring 2018.

