Carpe Diem Beach Resort in Maldives Appoints Socrates Alvaro as General Manager

Carpe Diem Beach Resort & Spa in Maldives
has appointed Socrates
Alvaro as General Manager.
Responsible for driving the
pre-opening development of the resort, Socrates
will also oversee the day-to-day operations and development of his team.
No stranger to the region,
Socrates returns to Maldives four years after a previous General
Manager posting with Coco Collection ended in 2013.
He joins Carpe
Diem from prior General Manager roles in Dubai and South East Asia
with Emaar Hospitality Group, Aleenta and Minor Hotels Group.
Agnes Van Linden, Assistant Managing Director of Carpe
Diem Maldives, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Socrates
Alvaro as our new resort General Manager. He’s done some excellent
work throughout his career and we believe his insight and
enthusiastic approach towards new hospitality trends will be
invaluable to both the resort and our brand as we grow from being
a luxury liveaboard cruise operation to this latest addition of a
resort.”
Located in Raa Atoll, one of a
trio of uninhabited islands on the cusp with Baa Atoll, Carpe Diem
Beach Resort & Spa is scheduled to open in Spring 2018.
