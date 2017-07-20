Onyx Hospitality Opens Third Hotel in Sri Lanka

Onyx Hospitality has expanded its portfolio of hotels in Sri Lanka with the opening of the 172-room Amari Galle Sri Lanka.

The beachfront hotel is located on the Colombo-Galle main road and offers easy access to nearby attractions including Galle Fort, the largest remaining fortress in Asia built by the Europeans, and Unawatuna and Hikkaduwa, popular destinations for water sports such as scuba diving, snorkelling, windsurfing and kite surfing. Sri Lanka’s international airport in Colombo is about two and a half hours away by car.

“Originally from Thailand and expanding across Asia, Amari has a rich and long standing heritage and is well known amongst travellers worldwide,” said Douglas Martell, President & CEO, Onyx Hospitality Group. “Amari celebrates the colours and rhythms of modern Asia with each hotel highlighting the textures and flavours of its unique setting through architecture, design, cuisine and service. With the opening of our first Amari in Sri Lanka, we are building a service culture which combine Asian hospitality values and the deep rooted local customs.”

The hotel offers accommodation options in five broad categories: deluxe ocean view, deluxe terrace ocean view and grand deluxe ocean view rooms, one bedroom suites and a 360 square-metre presidential suite complete with roof terrace and private plunge pool. Every guest room and suite at Amari Galle offers direct sea views and private balconies.

Ahara Gourmet Gallery, the signature market-style restaurant of Amari Galle, offers guests the opportunity to interact with chefs and experience the vibrant flavours of Asian and international cuisines inspired by the region’s rich street food culture. Shoreline Beach Club is for guests to take in the calming view of the ocean while sampling a variety of snacks and cocktails, while the rooftop bar Bommu, named from the local expression ‘let’s have a drink’, is an ideal place to unwind and mingle.

The Voyager Lounge is a comfortable and relaxed space ideal for informal gatherings, reading, working or light meals. Open to all guests, this 24-hour facility also features a library, showers and luggage-sized lockers, perfect for travellers who are arriving early or departing late at night.

Amari Galle also features meeting facilities, a kids’ pool and club, babysitting services, and a spa.

The Amari Galle Sri Lanka is Onyx Hospitality Group’s third hotel in the country.



