Onyx Hospitality Opens Third Hotel in Sri Lanka

Onyx Hospitality has expanded its
portfolio of hotels in Sri Lanka with the opening of the 172-room
Amari Galle Sri Lanka.
The beachfront hotel is located on the Colombo-Galle main road and offers easy access to
nearby attractions including Galle Fort, the largest remaining
fortress in Asia built by the Europeans, and Unawatuna and
Hikkaduwa, popular destinations for water sports such as scuba
diving, snorkelling, windsurfing and kite surfing. Sri Lanka’s
international airport in Colombo is about two and a half hours
away by car.
“Originally from Thailand and expanding across
Asia, Amari has a rich and long standing heritage and is well
known amongst travellers worldwide,” said Douglas Martell,
President & CEO, Onyx Hospitality Group. “Amari celebrates the colours and rhythms of modern Asia with each hotel highlighting
the textures and flavours of its unique setting through
architecture, design, cuisine and service. With the opening of our
first Amari in Sri Lanka, we are building a service culture which
combine Asian hospitality values and the deep rooted local
customs.”
The hotel
offers accommodation options in five broad categories: deluxe
ocean view, deluxe terrace ocean view and grand deluxe ocean view
rooms, one bedroom suites and a 360 square-metre presidential
suite complete with roof terrace and private plunge pool. Every
guest room and suite at Amari Galle offers direct sea views and
private balconies.
Ahara
Gourmet Gallery, the signature market-style restaurant of Amari
Galle, offers guests the opportunity to interact with chefs and
experience the vibrant flavours of Asian and international
cuisines inspired by the region’s rich street food culture.
Shoreline Beach Club is for guests to take
in the calming view of the ocean while sampling a variety of
snacks and cocktails, while the rooftop bar Bommu, named from the
local expression ‘let’s have a drink’, is an ideal place to unwind
and mingle.
The Voyager Lounge is a comfortable and relaxed space
ideal for informal gatherings, reading, working or light meals.
Open to all guests, this 24-hour facility also features a library,
showers and luggage-sized lockers, perfect for travellers who are
arriving early or departing late at night.
Amari Galle also features meeting facilities, a
kids’ pool and club,
babysitting services, and a spa.
The Amari Galle Sri Lanka is Onyx Hospitality
Group’s third hotel in the country.
