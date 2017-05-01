Emma Dupont Joins Zaplox as Sales Director -
North America
Zaplox, an innovator of
advanced mobile key solutions for the hospitality industry, has appointed Emma Dupont
as Sales Director - North America, effective 1 May 2017.
"The Sales Director - North America is the face
of the company in this market, driving the business, building
long-term relationships with all stakeholders. We are very happy
to reinforce our global team with Emma Dupont in this key
position," said Magnus Friberg, CEO at Zaplox.
Commenting on her appointment, Emma said, "I
am looking forward to working at Zaplox and helping the team
expand the current client portfolio to grow the business in the
U.S. This is an opportunity for me to work with a strong, global
team in a dynamic market. I appreciate being part of a company
with a global mindset and the ability to drive market innovation."