Thu, 20 April 2017
London Home to AccorHotel’s New UK Flagship Novotel

AccorHotels has opened a Novotel in London’s Canary Wharf.

 The hotel represents a £90 million investment from the company.

 The Novotel Canary Wharf is situated at 40 Marsh Street, and at 127 metres high is one of the tallest buildings in the area, with 360-degree views of London taking in sights of the great capital city such as The Shard, the Olympic Park and Greenwich Park.

Visitors can also enjoy memorable views of London from the top floors of the hotel at the ultra-modern Bokan 37 restaurant, Bokan 38 bar and Bokan 39 roof terrace.

 Canary Coffee, a coffee shop on the ground floor, has been developed to serve the needs of the local working population as much as hotel guests.

The hotel has 313 rooms including 26 individually-designed suites, nine meeting rooms, a gym, swimming pool and sauna, as well as free Wi-Fi throughout.

Novotel Canary Wharf bedroom

The opening creates around 150 jobs, and employees have been selected for their passion and personality in order to fit into a reinvented, guest-focused hospitality experience where check-in is facilitated on iPad with no reception desk in sight.

This hotel will also be the first of the group’s UK portfolio to contain a vegetable garden, in line with AccorHotels’ PLANET21 plan to support urban agriculture by planting 1,000 vegetable gardens in its hotels by 2020.

It has also been designed sustainably with a wide range of initiatives aimed at achieving a BREEAM Excellent rating. BREEAM is the world's leading sustainability assessment method for masterplanning projects, infrastructure and buildings, measuring sustainable value in a series of categories, ranging from energy to ecology. Sustainable features in Novotel Canary Wharf include:

• A Combined Heat Power system that will contribute to a 30 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions;

• Light regulation system that adjusts the level of light according to the time of day and season;

• Beehives on the 39th floor that will produce honey for guests;

• Recycling of cooking oil, general waste, soap and bottled bathroom products; and

• Use of eco-friendly food products and products from local suppliers and short supply chains.

Thomas Dubaere, Managing Director of AccorHotels UK & Ireland, said, “Canary Wharf will be the iconic Novotel for AccorHotels UK & Ireland and aims to become the place to be in the Canary Wharf business area. Joining a network of 33 Novotel in the UK, this unique hotel is a shining example of our ambition to create innovative, guest-focused, sustainable accommodation that caters for the changing requirements of the modern-day guest as well as providing first-rate services for the local population.”

