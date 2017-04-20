Meliá Opens Innside Yogyakarta

|
Meliá has opened the Innside Yogyakarta, a
brand new urban lifestyle hotel located in the popular Sleman area
of the Indonesian city, just eight minutes from Adisucipto International Airport.
“We’re
proud to open our first Innside by Meliá property in Indonesia, a
market that we are confident will respond well to this urban
focused brand,” said Bernardo Cabot Estarellas, Senior Vice
President of Meliá Hotels International Asia Pacific. “Innside by Meliá
is a brand designed for discerning professional travellers who are
looking to connect, work and play during the stay, with balance of
work and leisure.”
Innside
Yogyakarta features 242 rooms and suites, meeting
rooms that can accommodate up to 400 people, an all-day restaurant,
a Sky Deck Rooftop bar with panoramic views of Yogyakarta and the Merapi
volcano and a sky pool.
The hotel is located just a short distance from
Yogyakarta’s most popular attractions including Borobudur Temple,
Merapi volcano, Prambanan Temple, Malioboro shopping center, and
Sultan Palace.
In 2017, Meliá Hotels
International will maintain its robust momentum in Asia, with 14
hotels currently in operation and 21 hotels in the pipeline. The
company is
looking to double its portfolio in the region by 2020.
