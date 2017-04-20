Meliá Opens Innside Yogyakarta

Meliá has opened the Innside Yogyakarta, a brand new urban lifestyle hotel located in the popular Sleman area of the Indonesian city, just eight minutes from Adisucipto International Airport.

“We’re proud to open our first Innside by Meliá property in Indonesia, a market that we are confident will respond well to this urban focused brand,” said Bernardo Cabot Estarellas, Senior Vice President of Meliá Hotels International Asia Pacific. “Innside by Meliá is a brand designed for discerning professional travellers who are looking to connect, work and play during the stay, with balance of work and leisure.”

Innside Yogyakarta features 242 rooms and suites, meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 400 people, an all-day restaurant, a Sky Deck Rooftop bar with panoramic views of Yogyakarta and the Merapi volcano and a sky pool.

The hotel is located just a short distance from Yogyakarta’s most popular attractions including Borobudur Temple, Merapi volcano, Prambanan Temple, Malioboro shopping center, and Sultan Palace.

In 2017, Meliá Hotels International will maintain its robust momentum in Asia, with 14 hotels currently in operation and 21 hotels in the pipeline. The company is looking to double its portfolio in the region by 2020.

