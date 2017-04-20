HNA Hospitality Group Donates RMB300,000 to HK’s School of Hotel and Tourism Management

The School of Hotel and Tourism Management (SHTM) at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has received a RMB300,000 donation from the HNA Hospitality Group (HNA).

The donation is for the establishment of the “HNA Hospitality Group/Tangla Hotels & Resorts Students Internship Scholarship”.

With full support from the HNA, scholarships will be set up for SHTM students undertaking internship in the group’s hotels for three years commencing 2017. This is the first time that the HNA has made a donation to the school.

Kaye Chon, Dean and Chair Professor said that this benefaction has not only provided a boost for the advancement of hospitality education, but also re-affirmed the industry’s support for the SHTM.

“The school is delighted that the scholarships would enable the SHTM to further step up our efforts in nurturing young talents with a passion for the industry,” he remarked.

The HNA Group is a fast expanding conglomerate headquartered in Haikou, Hainan, China. Founded in 1993, the group has developed rapidly and internationally to encompass core businesses of aviation, hospitality, tourism, real estate, retail, finance, logistics, shipbuilding, eco-tech and entertainment.



