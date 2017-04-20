HNA Hospitality Group Donates RMB300,000 to HK’s School of Hotel and Tourism Management

|
The School of Hotel and Tourism Management
(SHTM) at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) has
received a RMB300,000 donation from the HNA Hospitality Group
(HNA).
The donation is for the establishment of the
“HNA Hospitality Group/Tangla Hotels & Resorts Students Internship
Scholarship”.
With full support from the HNA, scholarships
will be set up for SHTM students undertaking internship in the
group’s hotels for three years commencing 2017. This is the first
time that the HNA has made a donation to the school.
Kaye Chon, Dean and Chair Professor said that this benefaction has
not only provided a boost for the advancement of hospitality
education, but also re-affirmed the industry’s support for the
SHTM.
“The school is delighted that the scholarships would enable
the SHTM to further step up our efforts in nurturing young talents
with a passion for the industry,” he remarked.
The HNA Group is a fast expanding conglomerate
headquartered in Haikou, Hainan, China. Founded in 1993, the group
has developed rapidly and internationally to encompass core
businesses of aviation, hospitality, tourism, real estate, retail,
finance, logistics, shipbuilding, eco-tech and entertainment.
