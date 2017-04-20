Etihad Airways Engineering and Diehl Aerosystems to Jointly Create 3D-Printed Parts

|
Etihad Airways Engineering has signed an
agreement with Diehl Aerosystems to jointly design, manufacture
and install a 3D-printed cabin plastic
part on an aircraft for one of its customers.
Additive manufacturing – commonly referred to as 3D-printing –
reduces lead time in design, decreases production costs and
enables speedier manufacturing.
Etihad Airways
Engineering and Diehl have collaborated to develop and manufacture
an inflight entertainment (IFE) cover plate which will be
installed in economy class seats on several aircraft of a Middle Eastern
airline.
The two companies plan to create a range of products
based on the experience gained from this pilot project.
Jeff Wilkinson, Etihad Airways Engineering Chief Executive
Officer, said, “Etihad Airways Engineering is leveraging its Part
21J Design Organisation approval by EASA – with Diehl contributing
as a Part 21G Production Organisation – in this pilot project. Our partnership with Diehl will help us commercialise
this technology and make it available to our customers around the
world.”
He explained that the 3D-printed part
offered a cost saving of around 20 to 30%t, with the added
benefit of not requiring tooling and avoiding any permanent
modification to the seat.
