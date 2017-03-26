Vietjet Thailand to Increase Bangkok - Chiang Mai Flights

Vietjet Thailand is to increase flights between Bangkok and Chiang Mai to three flights per day from 26 March 2017 and then to four flights per day from 6 April 2017.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh, Vice President of Commercial of Vietjet Group, said, “We’re really pleased with the great feedback Vietjet has enjoyed from Thai consumers since our launch last year. We’ve decided to increase our daily flights from Bangkok to Chiang Mai, so passengers can best celebrate Songkran Festival, and more people can take advantage of our unique services such as the low-cost SkyBoss upgrade, as well as enjoying booking from a great number of promotional tickets during our regular golden hours promotions. We’re continually focused on providing the most affordable high quality flights for all domestic air passengers in Thailand.”

The airline has recently added flights to grow overall connectivity between Phuket and Chiang Rai, Bangkok and Chiang Mai for passengers in Thailand.

Thai Vietjet Airbus A320-200 Aircraft HS-VKA Tour - HD

