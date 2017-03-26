Vietjet Thailand to Increase Bangkok - Chiang
Mai Flights
Vietjet Thailand is to increase flights between
Bangkok and Chiang Mai to three flights per day from 26 March 2017
and then to four flights per day from 6 April 2017.
Ms. Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh, Vice President of
Commercial of Vietjet Group, said, “We’re really pleased with the
great feedback Vietjet has enjoyed from Thai consumers since our
launch last year. We’ve decided to increase our daily flights from
Bangkok to Chiang Mai, so passengers can best celebrate Songkran
Festival, and more people can take advantage of our unique
services such as the low-cost SkyBoss upgrade, as well as enjoying
booking from a great number of promotional tickets during our
regular golden hours promotions. We’re continually focused on
providing the most affordable high quality flights for all
domestic air passengers in Thailand.”
The airline has recently added flights to grow
overall connectivity between Phuket and Chiang Rai, Bangkok and
Chiang Mai for passengers in Thailand.
