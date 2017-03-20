Lockheed Martin Delivers Combat System Trainer to Royal New Zealand Navy

|
Completing the first major delivery under the
New Zealand ANZAC Frigate System Upgrade Project, prime systems
integrator Lockheed Martin Canada and Chief of Navy Rear Admiral
John Martin have officially opened the New Zealand ANZAC combat
system trainer.
The combat system trainer was delivered ahead of
schedule to the Maritime Warfare Training Centre at the Royal New
Zealand Navy base in Devonport.
Rear Admiral Martin said, "It is wonderful to
receive the trainer early which will allow our sailors to be
properly prepared when the upgraded ships arrive. Lockheed Martin
Canada's combat system trainer is a world class trainer that will
revolutionize the way we train our crews."
This milestone marks the first international
delivery of Lockheed Martin Canada's combat management system, CMS
330, product line, initially developed for Canada's Department of
National Defence and then modified for the Royal New Zealand Navy
with Canada's support.
"The ANZAC combat system trainer provides a
generational shift in training capability with a realistic
synthetic environment capable of generating high fidelity
simulations of real world conditions," said Rosemary Chapdelaine,
vice president and general manager Lockheed Martin Canada Rotary
and Mission Systems. "We are proud of our Canadian-developed
solution and thrilled to deliver this advanced capability to the
Royal New Zealand Navy."
