Penang Port and RCL to Upgrade Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal in Georgetown

Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) is to collaborate with Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) in a joint venture to upgrade and improve Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) in Georgetown, Penang.

The 60/40 joint venture will be jointly managed by both parties, with the majority stake held by PPSB.

Plans for the facilities include extension of the existing berths to 688 metres from its current length of 400 metres. This will enable the terminal to berth two mega cruise liners carrying over 4,900 passengers each at any one time, in line with the industry requirement as Penang comes of age as a “choice port of call” for international cruise operators.

In addition, the redevelopment will include spaces for tour buses to ease the flow of traffic in the areas around SPCT. The US$35 million project will further focus on improving accessibility for the aged and physically challenged throughout the terminal from ship to shore.

This joint venture between RCL and PPSB, will showcase Georgetown, an UNESCO World Heritage site to a fast-growing tourism market, the “water tourists” that travel the world on luxury cruise liners.

RCL is scheduled to make 38 calls in Penang in 2017.



