Penang Port and RCL to Upgrade Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal in Georgetown

Penang Port Sdn Bhd (PPSB) is to collaborate
with Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) in a joint venture to
upgrade and improve Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) in
Georgetown, Penang.
The 60/40 joint venture will be jointly
managed by both parties, with the majority stake held by PPSB.
Plans for the facilities include extension of the existing berths
to 688 metres from its current length of 400 metres. This will
enable the terminal to berth two mega cruise liners carrying
over 4,900 passengers each at any one time, in line with the
industry requirement as Penang comes of age as a “choice port of
call” for international cruise operators.
In addition, the
redevelopment will include spaces for tour buses to ease the
flow of traffic in the areas around SPCT. The US$35 million
project will further focus on improving accessibility for the
aged and physically challenged throughout the terminal from ship to shore.
This joint venture between RCL and
PPSB, will showcase Georgetown, an UNESCO World Heritage site to a
fast-growing tourism market, the “water tourists” that travel the
world on luxury cruise liners.
RCL is
scheduled to make 38 calls in Penang in 2017.
