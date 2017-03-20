India’s Jet Airways Partners Uber

India’s Jet Airways has partnered Uber. Travellers booking flights on the app and using Uber for the first time can get a discount of INR 150 across their first three rides by using the promotion code JETUBER. The cab booking feature will be available to all Jet Airways’ customers in the cities where Uber currently operates in India while booking their travel itinerary with the airline on the Jet Airways app. Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet Airways, said, “Our partnership with Uber for a comfortable and seamless travel experience between their homes or offices and the airport, reflects our ambition to leverage technology for enhancing our guest experience. More importantly, it is also a meeting of minds, where two leading, technology savvy and innovation-driven organisations have joined hands with an objective to create and promote new and fulfilling travel experiences for their guests in the long term. The association is especially meaningful since both Jet Airways and Uber have substantially similar guest profiles and needs, which will facilitate greater collaboration.” Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer, Uber India & Emerging markets said, “We are excited to partner with Jet Airways to make traveling in India even more seamless. Through this partnership, Jet Airways’ guests across 29 cities will be able to request their Uber when they book their flight. That removes any last-minute hassles when heading to the airport and makes for a smooth arrival in your destination city. Uber is all about making travel easy and convenient, and this partnership exemplifies that.” See other recent news regarding: Jet Airways, Uber, India.