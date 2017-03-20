India’s Jet Airways Partners Uber

|
India’s Jet Airways has partnered Uber.
Travellers booking flights on the app and using
Uber for the first time can get a discount of INR 150 across their
first three rides by using the promotion code JETUBER.
The cab booking feature will be available to all
Jet Airways’ customers in the cities where Uber currently operates
in India while booking their travel itinerary with the airline on
the Jet Airways app.
Jayaraj Shanmugam, Chief Commercial Officer, Jet
Airways, said, “Our partnership with Uber for a comfortable and
seamless travel experience between their homes or offices and the
airport, reflects our ambition to leverage technology for
enhancing our guest experience. More importantly, it is also a
meeting of minds, where two leading, technology savvy and
innovation-driven organisations have joined hands with an
objective to create and promote new and fulfilling travel
experiences for their guests in the long term. The association is
especially meaningful since both Jet Airways and Uber have
substantially similar guest profiles and needs, which will
facilitate greater collaboration.”
Madhu Kannan, Chief Business Officer, Uber India
& Emerging markets said, “We are excited to partner with Jet
Airways to make traveling in India even more seamless. Through
this partnership, Jet Airways’ guests across 29 cities will be
able to request their Uber when they book their flight. That
removes any last-minute hassles when heading to the airport and
makes for a smooth arrival in your destination city. Uber is all
about making travel easy and convenient, and this partnership
exemplifies that.”
