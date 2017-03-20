Fairmont Jakarta Appoints Rene Mayer as Director of Sales & Marketing

Fairmont Jakarta has appointed Rene Mayer as Director of Sales & Marketing.

Rene, a German national, previously held the same position at Fairmont Sanur Beach Bali.

Rene has also worked for reputable brands such as InterContinental Hotel Groups, Kempinski and Starwood. He started his career in the hospitality industry at the age of 17 and managed to be the Director of Global Sales for Vienna International Hotels & Resorts before he moved to Asia and worked as the Director of Sales & Marketing for the Sofitel in Hanoi in 2011.

Rene said, “I’m delighted to take up this position in the bustling city of Jakarta. Fairmont is a great brand that has more than 100 years of heritage and Jakarta is a very promising city in terms of economy and business. I cannot be more excited!”

Rene holds a master certificate from Cornell University, New York as well an Economics degree from VWA Frankfurt in Germany.



