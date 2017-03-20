Fairmont Jakarta Appoints Rene Mayer as Director of Sales & Marketing

|
Fairmont Jakarta has appointed Rene Mayer as
Director of Sales & Marketing.
Rene, a German national, previously held
the same position at Fairmont Sanur Beach Bali.
Rene has also worked for
reputable brands such as InterContinental Hotel Groups, Kempinski
and Starwood. He started his career in the hospitality industry at
the age of 17 and managed to be the Director of Global Sales for
Vienna International Hotels & Resorts before he moved to Asia and
worked as the Director of Sales & Marketing for the Sofitel in
Hanoi in 2011.
Rene said, “I’m
delighted to take up this position in the bustling city of
Jakarta. Fairmont is a great brand that has more than 100 years of
heritage and Jakarta is a very promising city in terms of economy
and business. I cannot be more excited!”
Rene holds a master certificate from Cornell
University, New York as well an Economics degree from VWA Frankfurt
in Germany.
