Boeing’s Ninth WGS Satellite Launched into Orbit

Boeing’s ninth Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS)
satellite launched into orbit on Saturday and will provide the
United States and six allied nations with increased communications
capabilities to prevent, protect against and respond to attacks.
The WGS-9 satellite was funded through an
agreement between the United States and Canada, Denmark,
Luxembourg, the Netherlands and New Zealand, and will also serve
Australia (which funded the WGS-6 satellite).
Each partner country
gains access to the capabilities provided by the full WGS system,
which include flexible and secure communication transmissions in
the X and Ka-band frequencies.
“This unique international
collaboration increases military interoperability and expands
affordable high-data-rate communications for U.S. and allied
partners around the globe,” said Rico Attanasio, executive
director, Boeing Department of Defense/Civil Satellite Programs.
“WGS-9 is among the most capable military communication satellites
on orbit today.”
WGS-9 launched on a United Launch Alliance
Delta IV rocket. Boeing is on contract for 10 WGS satellites, the
last of which is tentatively scheduled for launch in 2018.
The eighth, ninth and tenth WGS satellites include upgraded
digital channelizers that nearly double the available bandwidth of
earlier satellites in the series.
