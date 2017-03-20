Airbus’ First Fully Owned Training Facility in Asia to be Established in India

|
Airbus is setting up a greenfield training
facility at Aerocity, New Delhi, to support India’s growing need
for Airbus aircraft pilots and maintenance engineers.
The ground-breaking for the Airbus India
Training Centre was performed by P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, Hon’ble
Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Tom Enders, CEO, Airbus in
the presence of Jayant Sinha, Hon’ble Minister of State for Civil
Aviation.
India is the fastest growing domestic aviation
market in the world and is expected to continue to grow at an
annualised 9.3% over the next 20 years, outpacing the world
average of 4.6%. The number of trips per capita in India is
expected to quadruple by 2035 due to a combination of economic and
demographic factors.
To cater to this huge demand, Airbus forecasts a
requirement for at least 1,600 new passenger and freighter
aircraft by 2035. The consequent increase in Indian in-service
aircraft fleet will lead to an accompanying need for over 24,000
new pilots and maintenance engineers.
Shri P. Ashok
Gajapathi Raju, Hon’ble Union Minister of Civil Aviation, said,
“India’s rapidly growing passenger aircraft fleet must be matched
by adequate availability of skilled pilots and maintenance
engineers. Airbus’ pilot and maintenance engineering training
center is the type of facility which will help augment the talent
pool of such personnel and thus be a force multiplier for the
Indian aviation sector.”
The almost 7000 m2 Airbus India Training Centre
will be built in a modular concept in order to become operational
by end-2018 with two A320 full flight simulators, increasing to
four and potentially to six simulators in due course. It will
start with an initial capacity to train over 800 pilots and 200
maintenance engineers annually.
The centre will cater primarily to Airbus
operators in India and the region. Airbus has more than 250
aircraft in service in India and over 570 are on order by Indian
airlines.
“We have only scratched the surface when it
comes to the growth of civil aviation in India. This training
centre will be the first such facility fully owned by us in Asia.
It is a symbol of our enduring partnership with this country,”
said Tom Enders, CEO, Airbus.
