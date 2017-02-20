Airlie Beach Hotel in Australia Rebranded as Mantra Club Croc

|
The new-look and rebranded Mantra Club Croc
hotel has opened following a major A$5 million refurbishment to
bring a fresh design and upgraded facilities to what was the
Airlie Beach hotel.
Situated close to the beachfront and Abell Point
Marina, Mantra Club Croc is housed in a traditional
Queenslander-style building, offering a glimpse into the region’s
past, contrasted by its modern accommodation and facilities.
Guests can now experience stylish accommodation
with coastal inspired décor, a range of new and improved guest
amenities such as a large lagoon pool with adjoining spa and lush
tropical gardens, and locally-inspired cuisine at the hotel’s new contemporary poolside restaurant and bar.
In addition to
the refurbishment of all 160 guest rooms, the restaurant and bar,
common areas and leisure facilities, the upgrade also includes an
executive makeover of the hotel’s conference centre, which
accommodates events from 20 to 200 delegates with a comprehensive
range of facilities.
In
celebration of the opening, Mantra Club Croc is offering special
opening rates starting from A$109 per night in a Garden Deluxe
Room (minimum two night stay – total cost A$218). Terms and
conditions apply.
Mantra Club Croc General
Manager Luke Harley said the hotel’s rebranding marks the
conclusion of the hotel’s multi-million dollar refurbishment
program. “The refurbishment has breathed new life
into the much-loved hotel and has brought it up to the premier
Mantra brand standards,” said Mr Harley.
Originally
opened 30 years ago in 1987 and now meticulously restored and
refurbished, Mantra Club Croc is an important property, not just
for Airlie Beach and the Whitsundays, but also for the
international Mantra brand.
Mantra Group Chief
Executive Officer Bob East said the addition of Mantra Club Croc
supports the group’s growth strategy in key regional tourism hubs.
“The Whitsundays is experiencing a strong uplift
in tourist arrivals into the region, driven by a weak dollar and
lower airfares,” said Mr East. “This strong
performance is set to continue with favourable conditions
forecasted for the Whitsunday tourism market.”
Mantra Club Croc is Mantra Group’s third Whitsundays property,
joining Mantra Boathouse Apartments and Peppers Airlie Beach.
The hotel is managed by
Mantra Group and owned by Singaporean-based Well Smart Group.
Works on the property commenced in October 2016, immediately after
Mantra Group secured the long-term hotel management agreement.
