Hard Rock Signs First Hotel in China

|
Hard Rock Hotels has signed its
first hotel in China.
Slated to open in
summer 2017, the Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen will feature 258 rooms and suites
which have been designed with a creative
mix of music-inspired décor and modern Chinese elements.
The Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen
will boast a variety of dining destinations. Travelers will be
able to choose
from the signature Hard Rock Cafe, a rooftop restaurant and pool
bar, The Cake Shop, GMT+8 Lobby Lounge or browse the all-day
offerings at Sessions.
Other facilities will include the Body Rock
fitness center, Rock Shop, and Roxity Kids’ Club for budding
little rockstars.
The Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen will also feature more
than 1,000 square meters of event and meeting facilities.
“We are proud to bring the Hard Rock Hotel experience to
Mainland China where consumers are equally passionate about music and travel,” said Peter Wynne, Area Vice President of Operations -
Asia Pacific Hotels, Hard Rock Hotels. “While Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen will offer a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, guests can
expect the same music-centered fun as other Hard Rock Hotels around the world. As our brand has proven over the years, nothing
is more universal than a love of music and having a great time.”
Located in the famed Mission Hills Centreville, Hard
Rock Hotel Shenzhen offers convenient access to one of the world’s
leading golf courses and close proximity to an extensive range of
leisure, wellness and entertainment offerings.
The hotel is
located 45 minutes from Shenzhen Bao’An International Airport and
35 minutes from the city center.
See other recent
news regarding:
Hard Rock,
Shenzhen,
Expansion.