Hard Rock Signs First Hotel in China

Hard Rock Hotels has signed its first hotel in China.

Slated to open in summer 2017, the Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen will feature 258 rooms and suites which have been designed with a creative mix of music-inspired décor and modern Chinese elements.

The Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen will boast a variety of dining destinations. Travelers will be able to choose from the signature Hard Rock Cafe, a rooftop restaurant and pool bar, The Cake Shop, GMT+8 Lobby Lounge or browse the all-day offerings at Sessions.

Other facilities will include the Body Rock fitness center, Rock Shop, and Roxity Kids’ Club for budding little rockstars.

The Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen will also feature more than 1,000 square meters of event and meeting facilities.

“We are proud to bring the Hard Rock Hotel experience to Mainland China where consumers are equally passionate about music and travel,” said Peter Wynne, Area Vice President of Operations - Asia Pacific Hotels, Hard Rock Hotels. “While Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen will offer a one-of-a-kind luxury experience, guests can expect the same music-centered fun as other Hard Rock Hotels around the world. As our brand has proven over the years, nothing is more universal than a love of music and having a great time.”

Located in the famed Mission Hills Centreville, Hard Rock Hotel Shenzhen offers convenient access to one of the world’s leading golf courses and close proximity to an extensive range of leisure, wellness and entertainment offerings.

The hotel is located 45 minutes from Shenzhen Bao’An International Airport and 35 minutes from the city center.



See other recent news regarding: Hard Rock, Shenzhen, Expansion.