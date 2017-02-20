Emirates Adds Advanced Paid Seating to
Travelport Platform
Emirates has added the ability to select and pay
for seats in advance according to the Emirates Fare Brand chosen
to Travelport’s Travel Commerce Platform.
Previously only available on Emirates’ website,
the enhancement allows over 68,000 Travelport-connected online and
offline travel agencies and travel management companies operating
in over 180 countries across the globe to offer an even more
personalised and enhanced service to customers.
Derek Sharp, Senior Vice President and Managing
Director, Air Commerce, Travelport, said, “This is an
exciting development in Travelport’s longstanding and deep
relationship with Emirates. Their decision to launch advanced paid
seating through Travelport - in an industry-first move - is
testament to how we are able to really support them market their
unique offerings to the global travel trade and end travelers.
Emirates has made some significant investments in its inflight
customer experience and it’s essential that we are able to fully
explain this to travel bookers around the world.”