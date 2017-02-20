Emirates Adds Advanced Paid Seating to Travelport Platform

Emirates has added the ability to select and pay for seats in advance according to the Emirates Fare Brand chosen to Travelport’s Travel Commerce Platform.

Previously only available on Emirates’ website, the enhancement allows over 68,000 Travelport-connected online and offline travel agencies and travel management companies operating in over 180 countries across the globe to offer an even more personalised and enhanced service to customers.

Derek Sharp, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Air Commerce, Travelport, said, “This is an exciting development in Travelport’s longstanding and deep relationship with Emirates. Their decision to launch advanced paid seating through Travelport - in an industry-first move - is testament to how we are able to really support them market their unique offerings to the global travel trade and end travelers. Emirates has made some significant investments in its inflight customer experience and it’s essential that we are able to fully explain this to travel bookers around the world.”



