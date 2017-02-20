Dusit Appoints Two Vice Presidents

|
Dusit has appointed Ms Prachoom Tantiprasertsuk
as Vice President Sales, and Mr Michael Leong as Vice President
Marketing.
Ms Tantiprasertsuk (pictured) has worked for Dusit
International since 2015 as General Manager of Dusit Thani Laguna
Phuket Resort.
She studied Hotel Management at London
City College and counts hotel companies such as Peninsula Hotels,
Four Seasons Hotels, InterContinental Hotels Group, and Anantara
among her former employers.
In her new position she will oversee MICE,
Online Travel Agents, Global Sales Offices, Hotel Sales, and
Revenue Management.
“With over 45 properties now in the pipeline
worldwide, Dusit International is about to embark on a period of
unprecedented growth which will present many challenges and
opportunities,” said Mr Boon Kwee. “To combat the former and
embrace the latter, our sales and marketing departments will each
play a key role in supporting our sustainable development. I am
delighted we have been able to promote Ms Tantiprasertsuk and Mr
Leong from within the company, and I now look forward to working
with them both as we continue to deliver our unique brand of
gracious hospitality to the world.”
Mr Leong has been promoted from his previous
position as Dusit International’s Assistant Vice President of
Branding, Loyalty and Digital Marketing.
In his new role he will be responsible for
branding, digital marketing, reservations, partnerships,
advertising, and Dusit’s guest loyalty programme, Dusit Gold.
Prior to joining Dusit International in
2015, Mr Leong was the Vice President of Digital Marketing of
Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts.
Ms Tantiprasertsuk and Mr Leong will both report
directly to Dusit International’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr Lim
Boon Kwee.
See other recent
news regarding:
Dusit,
Vice President,
VP.