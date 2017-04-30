Disney Explorers Lodge, Hong Kong Disneyland’s Third Hotel, to Open April

The Disney Explorers Lodge, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort’s third hotel, has started accepting reservations ahead of its scheduled opening on 30 April 2017. The seven-storey Disney Explorers Lodge has 750 hotel rooms, each featuring an open sea view or a landscape view of one of the four lush themed gardens that have been designed to exemplify the cultures of Asia, South America, Africa and Oceania. Enfolding the four wings of the hotel, these gardens are all named after characters from Disney and Disney•Pixar animated films. Kevin Garden, which has a South American theme, is named after the giant bird in “Up”. The Little Squirt Garden of Oceania celebrates the playful sea turtle from “Finding Nemo”. Named after the baby elephant from “The Jungle Book,” the Hathi Jr. Garden puts guests in the heart of Asia, while the Rafiki Garden, which has an African Savannah theme, is named after the wise mandrill from “The Lion King”. Guests can also revel in the spirit of adventure by gazing into the Dreamer’s Spring or take a dip in the outdoor Rain Drop Pool. “Hong Kong Disneyland is committed to investing in new offerings for our guests. Disney Explorers Lodge is not only a fantastic getaway for Disney guests, it’s also a one-of-a-kind hotel experience for those visiting the cosmopolitan city of Hong Kong,” said Samuel Lau, executive vice president and managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort. “We can’t wait to share all the fun found in the four gardens, all-new restaurants and themed rooms. The best part is, these exotic adventures are just a stone’s throw from downtown, making it convenient for anyone seeking high-quality accommodation with a dash of Disney magic.” With the addition of the new 750-room hotel, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will have a grand total of 1,750 hotel rooms. “This brand new hotel really takes the resort experience at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort to another level entirely,” Lau added. “There is always something for everyone here. The new hotel together with the park’s many new and amazing entertainment offerings have made the range of choices for guests even more dynamic. This extra hotel capacity also greatly boosts the resort’s MICE accommodation options.” Dining in the three restaurants of the new hotel is as epic an adventure as exploring the hotel grounds. A taste of ancient Chinese wisdom is served at Dragon Wind, where guests can savor signature delights from rural and classical provincial China, with culinary styles and layout inspired by the Five Elements. World of Color Restaurant brings together the tastes of new and old worlds using spices and herbs, as well as ancient and new cuisine with textures and flavors from across the seas, islands and continents. Chart Room Cafe is the place to enjoy selections of specialty coffee, continental breakfast, salads, freshly made sandwiches, made-to-order pastas and home-made gelato. Priority Admission Pass From now on, guests staying at the Disney Explorers Lodge and the other two resort hotels will receive a Priority Admission Pass for selected attractions and seat reservations for stage shows in the park. Priority Admission Passes will be issued according to the number of guests in each room, with a maximum of four guests per room.

See other recent news regarding: Disney, Lantau, Disneyland.