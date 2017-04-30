Disney Explorers Lodge, Hong Kong Disneyland’s Third Hotel, to Open April

|
The Disney
Explorers Lodge, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort’s third hotel, has
started accepting reservations ahead of its scheduled opening on
30 April 2017.
The seven-storey Disney
Explorers Lodge has 750 hotel rooms, each featuring an open sea
view or a landscape view of one of the four lush themed gardens
that have been designed to exemplify the cultures of Asia, South America, Africa and
Oceania.
Enfolding the four wings of the hotel, these gardens
are all named after characters from Disney and Disney•Pixar animated films.
Kevin Garden, which has a South
American theme, is named after the giant bird in “Up”. The Little
Squirt Garden of Oceania celebrates the playful sea turtle from
“Finding Nemo”. Named after the baby elephant from “The Jungle
Book,” the Hathi Jr. Garden puts guests in the heart of Asia,
while the Rafiki Garden, which has an African Savannah theme, is named after
the wise mandrill from “The Lion King”. Guests can also revel in
the spirit of adventure by gazing into the Dreamer’s Spring or
take a dip in the outdoor Rain Drop Pool.
“Hong Kong Disneyland
is committed to investing in new offerings for our guests. Disney
Explorers Lodge is not only a fantastic getaway for Disney guests,
it’s also a one-of-a-kind hotel experience for those visiting the
cosmopolitan city of Hong Kong,” said Samuel Lau, executive vice
president and managing director of Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.
“We can’t wait to share all the fun found in the four gardens,
all-new restaurants and themed rooms. The best part is, these
exotic adventures are just a stone’s throw from downtown, making
it convenient for anyone seeking high-quality accommodation with a
dash of Disney magic.”
With the addition of the new 750-room hotel,
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort will have a grand total of 1,750 hotel
rooms.
“This
brand new hotel really takes the resort experience at Hong Kong
Disneyland Resort to another level entirely,” Lau added. “There is always something for everyone here. The new hotel
together with the park’s many new and amazing entertainment offerings have made the range of choices for guests even more
dynamic. This extra hotel capacity also greatly boosts the
resort’s MICE accommodation options.”
Dining in the three restaurants of the new hotel is as
epic an adventure as exploring the hotel grounds.
A taste of ancient Chinese wisdom is
served at Dragon Wind, where guests can savor signature delights
from rural and classical provincial China, with culinary styles
and layout inspired by the Five Elements. World of Color
Restaurant brings together the tastes of new and old worlds using
spices and herbs, as well as ancient and new cuisine with textures
and flavors from across the seas, islands and continents. Chart
Room Cafe is the place to enjoy selections of
specialty coffee, continental breakfast, salads, freshly made
sandwiches, made-to-order pastas and home-made gelato.
Priority Admission Pass
From now on, guests staying at the
Disney Explorers Lodge and the other two resort hotels will
receive a Priority Admission Pass for selected attractions and
seat reservations for stage shows in the park.
Priority
Admission Passes will be issued according to the number of guests
in each room, with a maximum of four guests per room.
