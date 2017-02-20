TravelNewsAsia.com
SpiceRoads Cycle Tours Launches 6-Day Tour in Japan: Kyushu Onsen to Onsen

SpiceRoads Cycle Tours unveiled details of a new 6-day / 5-night tour in Japan: “Kyushu Onsen to Onsen”.

 The ride from Fukuoka to the Kunisaki Peninsula, features plenty of onsens (Japanese hot springs), rugged volcanic scenery, and cultural sites spanning hundreds of years of Japanese history.

Many overlook this remote corner of Kyushu, but those who make the journey will discover unspoiled nature alongside some of the most undisturbed pawā spotto (spiritual places) in all of Japan.

This moderate cycling tour totals 237 kms within 4 full cycling days and is suitable for all reasonably fit cyclists. Roads are all tarmac and in good condition. The tour features full vehicle support; an air-conditioned bus follows the tour for the entire journey. However, the route is point-to-point and cycling the full riding distances provides more opportunities for cultural experiences and is part of the fun of cycling Japan.

Tour Highlights

- Relaxing in Ryokans, traditional Japanese inns, and hot spring resorts every night;

- Pondering the spiritual and subtle atmosphere of ancient Shinto shrines, including Usa-jingū, which dates back some 1200 years;

- Circumnavigating 720 m-tall Mount Futago and its many picturesque ravines;

- Taking in the fabulous sea views while cycling the bright blue coast of the Kunisaki Penninsula;

- Discovering Kitsuki, often referred to as "little Kyoto" of Kyushu Island and home to Kitsuki Castle, the smallest in Japan;

- Soaking in the famous hot springs of Beppu, where the multi-colored mineral water is always a surprise;

The 6-day / 5-night tour costs US$2,200. This price includes meals and accommodation, quality bike hire, local guide, support vehicle, and insurance but excludes international/domestic flights and visa fees.

The dates may slightly change but at the moment they are scheduled for:

2017 Departures: 10 April, 15 May, 12 June, 3 July, 14 August, 4 September, 9 October.

2018 Departures: 9 April, 7 May, 11 June, 2 July, 13 August, 3 September, 8October.

