SpiceRoads Cycle Tours Launches 6-Day Tour in Japan: Kyushu Onsen to Onsen

|
SpiceRoads Cycle Tours unveiled details of a new
6-day / 5-night tour in Japan: “Kyushu Onsen to Onsen”.
The ride
from Fukuoka to the Kunisaki Peninsula, features plenty of onsens
(Japanese hot springs), rugged volcanic scenery, and cultural
sites spanning hundreds of years of Japanese history.
Many overlook this remote corner of Kyushu, but
those who make the journey will discover unspoiled nature alongside
some of the most undisturbed pawā spotto (spiritual places)
in all of Japan.
This moderate cycling tour
totals 237 kms within 4 full cycling days and is suitable for all
reasonably fit cyclists. Roads are all tarmac and in good
condition. The tour features full vehicle support; an
air-conditioned bus follows the tour for the entire journey. However, the route is point-to-point and cycling the full riding
distances provides more opportunities for cultural experiences and
is part of the fun of cycling Japan.
Tour Highlights
- Relaxing in Ryokans, traditional Japanese inns, and hot
spring resorts every night;
- Pondering the spiritual and
subtle atmosphere of ancient Shinto shrines, including Usa-jingū,
which dates back some 1200 years;
- Circumnavigating 720
m-tall Mount Futago and its many picturesque ravines;
-
Taking in the fabulous sea views while cycling the bright blue
coast of the Kunisaki Penninsula;
- Discovering Kitsuki,
often referred to as "little Kyoto" of Kyushu Island and home to
Kitsuki Castle, the smallest in Japan;
- Soaking in the
famous hot springs of Beppu, where the multi-colored mineral water
is always a surprise;
The 6-day / 5-night tour costs US$2,200. This price includes meals and accommodation, quality bike
hire, local guide, support vehicle, and insurance but excludes
international/domestic flights and visa fees.
The dates may slightly change but at the moment
they are scheduled for:
2017 Departures: 10 April, 15 May,
12 June, 3 July, 14 August, 4 September, 9 October.
2018 Departures: 9 April, 7 May, 11 June, 2
July, 13 August, 3 September, 8October.
See other recent
news regarding:
Cycling,
SpiceRoads,
Japan.