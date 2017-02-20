Boeing Defence Australia Appoints Darren Edwards as VP and MD

Boeing has appointed Darren Edwards as Vice President and Managing Director of Boeing Defence Australia (BDA), the company’s largest international subsidiary.

He succeeds Ken Shaw, who had been appointed Vice President of Supply Chain for Boeing Global Services.

Edwards will be based at BDA’s head office in Brisbane, where he will also serve as a board member of Boeing Australia Holdings and a member of the Boeing Australia leadership team led by Boeing Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific President, Maureen Dougherty.

Edwards returns to BDA after serving as its chief operating officer from 2011 to 2015. He spent a decade prior with Boeing in Australia and in the U.S. in leadership roles spanning the Boeing Service Company, Supplier Management and Boeing Defense, Space & Security.

Edwards’ most recent position was general manager Australia and New Zealand of Salentis, where he led the development of bids and tenders for global government and commercial customers.

“Darren’s inclusive leadership style and broad knowledge of Boeing and the Australian Defence Force will be a great asset as Boeing Defence Australia continues to accelerate its growth,” said David Pitchforth, president of Boeing Global Operations. “We are grateful to Ken Shaw for his dedicated service and outstanding leadership over the past 18 months. Ken has positioned Boeing Defence Australia strongly as it continues to execute programs for the ADF, and his efforts have reinforced its foundations for continued success.”

Boeing Defence Australia has more than 2,000 employees at 14 locations throughout Australia and three international sites.



