Boeing Defence Australia Appoints Darren Edwards as VP and MD

Boeing has appointed Darren Edwards as Vice
President and Managing Director of Boeing Defence Australia (BDA),
the company’s largest international subsidiary.
He succeeds Ken Shaw, who had been appointed
Vice President of Supply Chain for Boeing Global Services.
Edwards will be based at BDA’s head office in
Brisbane, where he will also serve as a board member of Boeing
Australia Holdings and a member of the Boeing Australia leadership
team led by Boeing Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific
President, Maureen Dougherty.
Edwards returns to BDA after
serving as its chief operating officer from 2011 to 2015. He spent
a decade prior with Boeing in Australia and in the U.S. in
leadership roles spanning the Boeing Service Company, Supplier
Management and Boeing Defense, Space & Security.
Edwards’
most recent position was general manager Australia and New Zealand
of Salentis, where he led the development of bids and tenders for
global government and commercial customers.
“Darren’s
inclusive leadership style and broad knowledge of Boeing and the
Australian Defence Force will be a great asset as Boeing Defence
Australia continues to accelerate its growth,” said David Pitchforth, president of Boeing Global Operations. “We are
grateful to Ken Shaw for his dedicated service and outstanding
leadership over the past 18 months. Ken has positioned Boeing
Defence Australia strongly as it continues to execute programs for
the ADF, and his efforts have reinforced its foundations for
continued success.”
Boeing Defence Australia has more than 2,000
employees at 14 locations throughout Australia and three
international sites.
