Boeing 787-10 Scheduled to Fly in Coming Weeks; First Delivery in 2018

The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, the third member of the 787 Dreamliner family, made its debut last week.

As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 is the longest model of the Dreamliner family.

The 787-10, built exclusively at Boeing South Carolina, is now being prepared for its first flight in the coming weeks.

“What’s happening here at Boeing South Carolina is a true American success story,” said Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing chairman, president and CEO. “In just a few short years, our team has transformed a greenfield site into a modern aerospace production facility that is delivering 787s to airlines all over the world and supporting thousands of U.S. jobs in the process.”

Boeing will deliver the 787-10 to airlines in 2018. The airplane has won 149 orders from nine customers across the globe.

“This airplane, the most efficient in its class, is the result of years of hard work and dedication from our Boeing teammates, suppliers and community partners in South Carolina and across the globe,” said Kevin McAllister, Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO. “We know our customers, including launch customer Singapore Airlines, are going to love what the 787-10 will do for their fleets, and we can’t wait to see them fly it.”

