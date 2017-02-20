Boeing 787-10 Scheduled to Fly in Coming Weeks; First Delivery in 2018

|
The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner, the
third member of the 787 Dreamliner family, made its debut last
week.
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the
787-10 is the longest model of the Dreamliner
family.
The 787-10, built exclusively at Boeing
South Carolina, is now being prepared for its first flight in the
coming weeks.
“What’s happening here
at Boeing South Carolina is a true American success story,” said
Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing chairman, president and CEO. “In just a
few short years, our team has transformed a greenfield site into a
modern aerospace production facility that is delivering 787s to
airlines all over the world and supporting thousands of U.S. jobs
in the process.”
Boeing will deliver the 787-10 to airlines in
2018. The airplane has won 149 orders from nine customers across
the globe.
“This airplane, the most efficient in its
class, is the result of years of hard work and dedication from our
Boeing teammates, suppliers and community partners in South
Carolina and across the globe,” said Kevin McAllister, Boeing
Commercial Airplanes president and CEO. “We know our customers,
including launch customer Singapore Airlines, are going to love
what the 787-10 will do for their fleets, and we can’t wait to see
them fly it.”
