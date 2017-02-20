 Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa Appoints Nigel Tovey as GM

|
Nigel Tovey has been appointed General Manager
of the Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa, a new beachfront property
scheduled to open in April this year.
Mr Tovey has over 35 years in the hotel
business, with the past 25 years in Thailand working with a host
of international chains and independent brands.
“It is a very exciting hotel project and
one that fits the market like a glove,” said Mr Tovey. “There are
three very clearly defined sections to the resort – starting with
what will be Hua Hin’s largest hotel ballroom, an outstanding
water-focused family resort area, and private luxury pool villas
leading down to the beach.”
Located two and a half hours from Bangkok,
Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa is situated on a 30 rai (12 acres)
site extending from the main Petchkasem Road to the beachfront
itself.
The resort will feature 196 rooms, suites and
villas, ranging in size from 33 square metres (sqm) to a
268 sqm two-bedroom beachfront lagoon pool villa with private
concierge service.
