 Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa Appoints Nigel Tovey as GM

Nigel Tovey has been appointed General Manager of the Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa, a new beachfront property scheduled to open in April this year.

Mr Tovey has over 35 years in the hotel business, with the past 25 years in Thailand working with a host of international chains and independent brands.

“It is a very exciting hotel project and one that fits the market like a glove,” said Mr Tovey. “There are three very clearly defined sections to the resort – starting with what will be Hua Hin’s largest hotel ballroom, an outstanding water-focused family resort area, and private luxury pool villas leading down to the beach.”

Located two and a half hours from Bangkok, Ananda Hua Hin Resort & Spa is situated on a 30 rai (12 acres) site extending from the main Petchkasem Road to the beachfront itself.

The resort will feature 196 rooms, suites and villas, ranging in size from 33 square metres (sqm) to a 268 sqm two-bedroom beachfront lagoon pool villa with private concierge service.



