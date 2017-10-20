Saurabh Bakshi Joins St. Regis Macao as General Manager of Operations

|
The Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central
and The St. Regis Macao, Cotai Central have appointed Mr. Saurabh
Bakshi as General Manager of Operations.
Mr. Bakshi reports directly to Ms. Janet McNab,
Managing Director of Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel and The St. Regis
Macao.
Originally from Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Bakshi moved to Macao most
recently from Bangalore to take on the task of overseeing
the operations of the world’s largest Sheraton with 4,001 rooms
and the 400-room St. Regis Macao.
Most recently, he served as General Manager for
Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway.
“Saurabh is an award-winning hotelier who is
passionate about driving results, whilst also delivering the
highest levels of service,” said Janet McNab. “Saurabh has a balanced approach between looking after
his team and looking after his guests whilst always keeping his
eye on the commercial reality of the business he controls. He
garnered a number of awards for each of the hotels he has worked
for, and together with our teams at Sheraton Grand Macao and The
St. Regis Macao, I am sure he will be able to sprinkle some of his
magic throughout our organization.”
Mr. Bakshi has extensive experience in the
hospitality industry, having worked with Grand Hyatt, Leela
Kempinski and Sheraton in India. He began his career at the
390-room Grand Hyatt, New Delhi where he joined as Operational
Trainee in 2001 and worked his way up to become Assistant Front
Office Manager by 2004. The following year, he joined the 396-room
Hotel Leela Kempinski Mumbai as Front Office Manager, and within
five years he climbed the ranks to become Executive
Assistant Manager – Rooms.
In 2010, he joined the pre-opening team at
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway as Executive
Assistant Manager – Hotel, where he successfully opened the first
newly built and managed Sheraton hotel in India.
A continued thirst for knowledge is
important to Mr. Bakshi. He has carried on studying since first
graduating from the Institute of Hotel Management in New Delhi in
2000. In 2006, while he was with Leela Kempinski, he took a
Management Development Program on Revenue Management and Dynamic
Pricing at the Indian Institute of Management. Then the following
year, he took the General Managers Program at Cornell University’s
School of Hotel Administration. That same year, he also took the
Fundamentals of Finance from Dun & Bradstreet Information Ltd.
Most recently, in 2016, he enrolled himself in a Digital Marketing
for CMOs course at the Indian Institute Management.
See also:
Macao Tourism Update - HD Video Interview with Fumihiro Sakakibara
as well as other
HD Videos
and
Podcasts.
See other recent
news regarding:
Macao,
GM,
General Manager.