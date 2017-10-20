Saurabh Bakshi Joins St. Regis Macao as General Manager of Operations

The Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel, Cotai Central and The St. Regis Macao, Cotai Central have appointed Mr. Saurabh Bakshi as General Manager of Operations. Mr. Bakshi reports directly to Ms. Janet McNab, Managing Director of Sheraton Grand Macao Hotel and The St. Regis Macao. Originally from Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Bakshi moved to Macao most recently from Bangalore to take on the task of overseeing the operations of the world’s largest Sheraton with 4,001 rooms and the 400-room St. Regis Macao. Most recently, he served as General Manager for Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway. “Saurabh is an award-winning hotelier who is passionate about driving results, whilst also delivering the highest levels of service,” said Janet McNab. “Saurabh has a balanced approach between looking after his team and looking after his guests whilst always keeping his eye on the commercial reality of the business he controls. He garnered a number of awards for each of the hotels he has worked for, and together with our teams at Sheraton Grand Macao and The St. Regis Macao, I am sure he will be able to sprinkle some of his magic throughout our organization.” Mr. Bakshi has extensive experience in the hospitality industry, having worked with Grand Hyatt, Leela Kempinski and Sheraton in India. He began his career at the 390-room Grand Hyatt, New Delhi where he joined as Operational Trainee in 2001 and worked his way up to become Assistant Front Office Manager by 2004. The following year, he joined the 396-room Hotel Leela Kempinski Mumbai as Front Office Manager, and within five years he climbed the ranks to become Executive Assistant Manager – Rooms. In 2010, he joined the pre-opening team at Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway as Executive Assistant Manager – Hotel, where he successfully opened the first newly built and managed Sheraton hotel in India. A continued thirst for knowledge is important to Mr. Bakshi. He has carried on studying since first graduating from the Institute of Hotel Management in New Delhi in 2000. In 2006, while he was with Leela Kempinski, he took a Management Development Program on Revenue Management and Dynamic Pricing at the Indian Institute of Management. Then the following year, he took the General Managers Program at Cornell University’s School of Hotel Administration. That same year, he also took the Fundamentals of Finance from Dun & Bradstreet Information Ltd. Most recently, in 2016, he enrolled himself in a Digital Marketing for CMOs course at the Indian Institute Management. See also: Macao Tourism Update - HD Video Interview with Fumihiro Sakakibara as well as other HD Videos and Podcasts.

