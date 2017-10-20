Singapore Airlines Adds Android Pay and Apple Pay to Mobile App

|
Singapore Airlines has added Android Pay and
Apple Pay mobile payment services to its mobile app.
Customers can now use the popular services
to pay for air tickets, redemption booking-related fees or for
other purchases, such as preferred seat selection and travel
insurance, at the time of booking.
With Android Pay and Apple Pay, customers are
not required to fill in payment information prior to making a
purchase through the SingaporeAir app.
For Android Pay, the credit
or debit card details and billing addresses of customers are
already stored in their Android Pay accounts. With Apple Pay, the
card details are not stored on the mobile device. Instead, a
unique Device Account Number is assigned, encrypted and securely
stored in the Secure Element on the mobile device.
“Cashless payment is a growing trend not just in
Singapore but in many parts of the world,” said Singapore
Airlines’ Senior Vice President Sales and Marketing, Mr
Campbell Wilson. “At Singapore Airlines,
we are constantly exploring how we can improve the customer
experience across our digital touchpoints. Having cutting edge
mobile payment platforms such as Android Pay and Apple Pay
provides our customers a seamless and more efficient payment
option whenever they make a purchase on our mobile app.”
