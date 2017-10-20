Rosewood Signs Luxury Hotel in Chengdu, China

Rosewood has been appointed by Chengdu-based property developer Saiho Group to manage Rosewood Chengdu, a new hotel scheduled to open in 2023.

The luxury 180-room hotel will occupy the top floors of a new 300-meter mixed-use tower in an integrated complex in the city’s central business district.

The hotel is destined to become a dining and entertainment destination with four restaurants and bars, while recreation options will include a spa, fitness center and pool.

The hotel will also feature the Manor Club executive lounge, as well as The Pavilion, Rosewood’s signature, residential-style meeting and function area.

“We are very grateful to Saiho Group for the opportunity to express the Rosewood brand’s A Sense of Place concept in this fascinating and vibrant destination,” said Sonia Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. “We will draw upon the location’s history, commerce, culture and striking surrounding landscape to create a very memorable guest experience, enhanced by the engaging service which is Rosewood’s hallmark.”

Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, is one of China’s most important commercial centers; more than half of Fortune 500 companies have branches in the city. Chengdu’s Sichuan cuisine is known around the globe for its flavorful, tongue-burning spiciness and a vibrant “tea culture” is evidenced by the hundreds of tea shops on street corners throughout the city.

“We selected Rosewood to manage this special property due to its innovative yet sensitive approach and we are confident they will introduce a successful and unique brand of ultra-luxury hospitality to the market,” said Ms. Yin Qiu Ping, Saiho Group’s chairperson.

