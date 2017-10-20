Rosewood Signs Luxury Hotel in Chengdu, China

|
Rosewood has been appointed by Chengdu-based
property developer Saiho Group to manage Rosewood Chengdu,
a new hotel scheduled to open in 2023.
The luxury 180-room hotel will occupy the top
floors of a new 300-meter mixed-use tower in an integrated complex
in the city’s central business district.
The hotel is
destined to become a dining and entertainment destination with
four restaurants and bars, while recreation options will include a spa,
fitness center and pool.
The hotel will also feature the Manor Club
executive lounge, as well as The Pavilion, Rosewood’s signature,
residential-style meeting and function area.
“We are very grateful to Saiho Group for the
opportunity to express the Rosewood brand’s A Sense of Place
concept in this fascinating and vibrant destination,” said Sonia
Cheng, chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group. “We will
draw upon the location’s history, commerce, culture and striking
surrounding landscape to create a very memorable guest experience,
enhanced by the engaging service which is Rosewood’s hallmark.”
Chengdu, the capital
of Sichuan Province, is one of China’s most important commercial
centers; more than half of Fortune 500 companies have branches in
the city. Chengdu’s
Sichuan cuisine is known around the globe for its flavorful,
tongue-burning spiciness and a vibrant “tea culture” is evidenced
by the hundreds of tea shops on street corners throughout the
city.
“We selected Rosewood to manage this special
property due to its innovative yet sensitive approach and we are
confident they will introduce a successful and unique brand of
ultra-luxury hospitality to the market,” said Ms. Yin Qiu Ping,
Saiho Group’s chairperson.
