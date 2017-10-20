Mövenpick Signs Third Hotel in Muscat, Oman

Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has signed a deal with Oman’s Golden Group to manage its third property in the Sultanate of Oman’s capital city, Muscat.

The 370-key Mövenpick Hotel Muscat Airport, part of a new upscale mixed-use project under development near Muscat International Airport, will also feature retail and commercial space covering 3,000sqm and 10,000sqm respectively when it opens in 2021.

The property expands Mövenpick’s inventory pipeline to almost 1,000 keys countrywide after deals to operate Mövenpick Hotel & Apartments Al Azaiba Muscat and Mövenpick Hotel Bausher Muscat were also signed recently.

The three properties will capitalise on Oman’s growing importance as a regional hub for business and leisure tourism, spurred by the development of new infrastructure that ranges from conference centres to cruise terminals.

At the same time, Muscat International Airport is undergoing extensive renovations and expansion that will boost its annual capacity from 12 million to 48 million passengers when the redevelopment project is fully completed.

“Adding a third property to our Muscat portfolio cements our position as a prominent hotel operator in the Sultanate’s capital and supports our cluster strategy for the city, with each hotel offering a unique product, design and location to target different guest demographics,” said Andrew Langdon, Chief Development Officer, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts. “Mövenpick Hotel Muscat Airport is just minutes from one of the Gulf region’s most active airports and as Muscat International and its home carrier, Oman Air, continue to witness strong growth, bringing millions of visitors to Muscat each year, the property is well placed to meet this demand with a convenient and high-quality hospitality offering.”

The property, which is located at the intersection of two major roads, Sultan Qaboos Highway and Al Mouj Street in the residential districts of Mawaleh and Seeb, will feature 245 rooms and suites and 125 serviced apartments, 2,450sqm of conference and banqueting space, one specialty restaurant, an all-day dining outlet, a lobby lounge, executive lounge and 24-hour room service.



