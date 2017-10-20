Mövenpick Signs Third Hotel in Muscat, Oman

|
Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts has signed a deal
with Oman’s Golden Group to manage its third property
in the Sultanate of Oman’s capital city, Muscat.
The 370-key Mövenpick Hotel Muscat Airport, part
of a new upscale mixed-use project under development near Muscat
International Airport, will also feature retail and
commercial space covering 3,000sqm and 10,000sqm respectively when
it opens in 2021.
The property expands Mövenpick’s inventory pipeline to
almost 1,000 keys countrywide after deals to operate Mövenpick
Hotel & Apartments Al Azaiba Muscat and Mövenpick Hotel Bausher
Muscat were also signed recently.
The three properties will capitalise on Oman’s
growing importance as a regional hub for business and leisure
tourism, spurred by the development of new infrastructure that
ranges from conference centres to cruise terminals.
At the same
time, Muscat International Airport is undergoing extensive
renovations and expansion that will boost its annual capacity from
12 million to 48 million passengers when the redevelopment project
is fully completed.
“Adding a third property to our Muscat portfolio
cements our position as a prominent hotel operator in the
Sultanate’s capital and supports our cluster strategy for the
city, with each hotel offering a unique product, design and
location to target different guest demographics,” said Andrew
Langdon, Chief Development Officer, Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts. “Mövenpick Hotel Muscat Airport is just minutes
from one of the Gulf region’s most active airports and as Muscat
International and its home carrier, Oman Air, continue to witness
strong growth, bringing millions of visitors to Muscat each year,
the property is well placed to meet this demand with a convenient
and high-quality hospitality offering.”
The property, which is located at the
intersection of two major roads, Sultan Qaboos Highway and Al Mouj
Street in the residential districts of Mawaleh and Seeb, will
feature 245 rooms and suites and 125 serviced apartments, 2,450sqm
of conference and banqueting space, one specialty restaurant, an
all-day dining outlet, a lobby lounge, executive lounge and
24-hour room service.
