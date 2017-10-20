Hahn Air’s Jörg Troester Reappointed to ERA Board

|
Hahn Air’s Head of Corporate Strategy, Industry
and Government Affairs, Jörg Troester has been reappointed as
board member of the European Regions Airline Association (ERA).
With over 20 years of experience in the aviation
industry, Troester is an expert in the field of airline
distribution and the author of various white papers which have
significantly influenced industry-relevant legislation.
He is also
a member of the UATP board of directors and represents Hahn Air at
various IATA conferences and workshops.
“Serving ERA is truly a rewarding experience
both personally and professionally. My values, passion and
interests have been long aligned with the mission of the
association that has done so much for the development of regional
aviation and air transportation in the European region,” Troester
said. “Yet there is still a lot more work to be done and I
couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to continue working
with the other board members to ensure ERA’s mission is upheld and
continued.”
Hahn Air is a German scheduled airline that has
specialised in distribution services for other airlines since
1999.Today, Hahn Air
covers 190 markets and partners with 300 air and rail partners, and
100,000 travel agencies worldwide.
