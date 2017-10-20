Hahn Air’s Jörg Troester Reappointed to ERA Board

Hahn Air’s Head of Corporate Strategy, Industry and Government Affairs, Jörg Troester has been reappointed as board member of the European Regions Airline Association (ERA).

With over 20 years of experience in the aviation industry, Troester is an expert in the field of airline distribution and the author of various white papers which have significantly influenced industry-relevant legislation.

He is also a member of the UATP board of directors and represents Hahn Air at various IATA conferences and workshops.

“Serving ERA is truly a rewarding experience both personally and professionally. My values, passion and interests have been long aligned with the mission of the association that has done so much for the development of regional aviation and air transportation in the European region,” Troester said. “Yet there is still a lot more work to be done and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunity to continue working with the other board members to ensure ERA’s mission is upheld and continued.”

Hahn Air is a German scheduled airline that has specialised in distribution services for other airlines since 1999.Today, Hahn Air covers 190 markets and partners with 300 air and rail partners, and 100,000 travel agencies worldwide.



See other recent news regarding: Hahn Air.