British Airways and Finnair Expand Codeshare Flights

British Airways and Finnair are extending their current partnership with several new codeshares flights within Europe.

British Airways will place its codes on several of Finnair’s European destinations including the new non-stop flights from London Gatwick to Kittilä and Ivalo, which will begin operating for the winter season on 12 and 14 December respectively.

Finnair will place its codes on British Airways flights between London Heathrow and Tallinn, Copenhagen and Gothenburg.

Rishi Kapoor, Head of Alliances at British Airways, said, “We are delighted to offer our customers yet more choices of destinations between Japan and Europe with Finnair as part of our joint partnership with JAL and Iberia, and additionally the opportunity to fly direct to Lapland from London Gatwick this winter.”



