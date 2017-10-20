British Airways and Finnair Expand Codeshare
Flights
British Airways and Finnair are extending their
current partnership with several new codeshares flights within
Europe.
British Airways will place its codes on several
of Finnair’s European destinations including the new non-stop
flights from London Gatwick to Kittilä and Ivalo, which will begin
operating for the winter season on 12 and 14 December
respectively.
Finnair will place its codes on British Airways
flights between London Heathrow and Tallinn, Copenhagen and
Gothenburg.
Rishi Kapoor, Head of Alliances at British
Airways, said, “We are delighted to offer our customers yet more
choices of destinations between Japan and Europe with Finnair as
part of our joint partnership with JAL and Iberia, and
additionally the opportunity to fly direct to Lapland from London
Gatwick this winter.”